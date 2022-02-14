You Can Buy A Set Of Reimagined Tomb Raider Box Art Prints To Support Aspiring Female Game Designers

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Tomb Raider franchise, Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix have launched a special charity initiative. The companies have partnered with Girls Make Games, a fundraiser that educates girls on game design, to produce a limited edition set of reimagined box art prints from the entire Tomb Raider series created by renowned artists. Not only can you own over a dozen of beautifully drawn pieces featuring the iconic explorer, but the proceeds go towards a worthy cause.

Girls Make Games is a charity fundraiser that encourages young women interested in working in the game industry by holding summer camps (in-person and virtual), workshops, and other classes designed to teach the ins and outs of game development. Given that women are still underrepresented in many major studios despite the growing influx of female players, Girls Makes Games has worked to help women interested in creating their own titles find an easier path into the industry.

If that sounds like a program you want to support and you enjoy Tomb Raider, spending $49.99 gets you 15 physical prints from a diverse array of professional artists. 100 percent of the proceeds go to Girls Make Games. Whether you prefer a surrealist take on Lara, something more anime-inspired, or a more comic-book style approach, odds are there’s a piece that suits your style. Square says this will be a limited-time promotion, so better to jump on it sooner than later if your interest is piqued.

The full list of artists and the game they tackled are listed below. You can also take better looks at each piece by visiting this gallery.

Tomb Raider: Brenoch Adams

Tomb Raider II: Babs Tarr

Tomb Raider III: Paul Kwon

Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation: Andy Park

Tomb Raider Chronicles: Megan Lara

Tomb Raider: Angel of Darkness: Stephanie Rew

Tomb Raider: Legend: Nagu

Tomb Raider: Anniversary: Brenoch Adams

Tomb Raider: Underworld: Laura H. Rubin

Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light: Monster Draw

Tomb Raider (2013): Yoshitaka Amano

Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris: Adam Hughes

Rise of the Tomb Raider: Akihiko Yoshida

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Ross Tran/Ross Draws

Tomb Raider Reloaded: Melanie Herrmann

You can only buy these prints by visiting the Square Enix store here.