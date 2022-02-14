Controversial Martha Is Dead Scene Edited For The Horror Game’s PlayStation Release

Wired Productions, the publisher for LKA’s upcoming horror game Martha Is Dead, has revealed that one of the game’s controversial scenes has been edited ahead of its PlayStation console release. The scene will remain intact and unaltered on PC and Xbox versions of the game.

The presumed scene in question (as the actual gameplay edit has not yet been specified by LKA) has been shared all over Twitter and other social platforms but it essentially boils down to the actual gameplay. In it, the first-person playable character essentially has to cut the face off of a dead girl and then wear said face. It’s quite graphic, and the game requires you to manually execute this task. If it's this scene that's being edited, it seems the gameplay will be tweaked or altogether removed in the PlayStation releases.

“It is with regret that we have had to modify the experience on the PS5 and PS5 versions, with some elements no longer playable,” Wired Productions’ statement reads.

Based on that wording, it seems the scene (again, presuming it actually is this scene that's been edited) will remain but will play out as a pure cinematic. As a result of this change, Martha Is Dead will still launch digitally on PS5 and PS4 this Thursday, February 17, but the physical editions of it will launch at a later time – Wired Productions’ anticipated a “small number of weeks” for the delay.

“The PC and Xbox versions of Martha Is Dead are both unaffected by these developments and will launch with the full unedited gameplay as planned,” the statement reads.

