Disgaea 6 Complete Launches On PlayStation Consoles And PC This Summer

Since it was released last June, Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny has been available exclusively on Switch in the US despite it also launching on PlayStation 4 in Japan. Sony and PC fans waiting patiently to play the quirky strategy game only have hold out for a few more months now that NIS America has confirmed the game is heading to PlayStation consoles and PC this summer.

This new edition of the game, called Disgaea 6 Complete, will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4. It includes every DLC character and cosmetic that was released as part of the game’s season pass. Those additions include familiar faces such as:

Girl Laharl from Disgaea 1

Adell and Rozalin from Disgaea 2

Mao and Raspberyl from Disgaea 3

Valvatorez, Desco, and Fuka from Disgaea 4

Killia and Usalia from Disgaea 5

Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny is the first game in the series to adopt a 3D polygonal art style, moving away from its traditional sprites. The game stars Zed, a zombie with the ability to repeatedly resurrect himself, and become stronger, as a result, thanks to the game’s new Super Reincarnation system. He and his friends are the only things that can stop a dangerous God of Destruction.

There’s no exact release date for the Disgaea 6 Complete, but NIS America hopefully divulges that info sooner than later.