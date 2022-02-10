Never Alone Coming To Switch Later This Month, Never Alone 2 Teased In New Trailer
BAFTA Award-winning co-op adventure Never Alone is finally making its way to Switch later this month.
More specifically, E-Line Media revealed in a new launch trailer for the Switch version of this heartwarming game that it will hit the handheld-hybrid home console on February 24. That same trailer also has a tease for Never Alone 2 in it, so it's never been a better time to run through the original game.
You'll be able to play through both Never Alone and its Foxtales DLC when the Never Alone: Arctic Collection hits Switch on February 24. As noted in the trailer, E-Line Media has teased a sequel with news that Never Alone 2 is now in pre-production.
Check out our thoughts on its original release in Game Informer's Never Alone review for more about the indie.
