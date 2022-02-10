News
Mandragora 2.5D Metroidvania Side-Scrolling Marvelous Europe Primal Game Studio

Mandragora Is A Beautiful Side-Scrolling Metroidvania Coming To PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, And PC

by Wesley LeBlanc on Feb 10, 2022 at 09:00 AM

Marvelous Europe and Primal Game Studio have revealed Mandragora, a beautiful and painterly side-scrolling Metroidvania game coming to modern consoles and PC sometime in the future. 

Described by Marvelous as a “story-driven, side-scroller action RPG set in a universe of gorgeous paint strokes and inevitable tragedy,” this game has an art style worth a look. Of course, we don’t know how it plays, but if it feels as good to play as it does to look at it, it’s one we’re excited to check out. 

“Mandragora is a genre-blending mix of everything we love about our favorite games, which made it a challenge to find the right publisher who understands our vision for a title that doesn’t fit into just one box,” Primal Game Studio creative director Istvan Zsuffa said. “That’s why we’re so glad to be working with Marvelous Europe to help bring our game to the players on all their favorite platforms. We’re thankful for all the fan support so far and can’t wait to continue this journey together.” 

According to Primal Game Studio, in Mandragora, “mankind has surrendered the world to the monsters” and “people hide away behind walls of bricks and palisades of ignorance, constructed by their leaders” as a result. You’ll be tasked with journeying through a world in decline, one that’s slowly falling prey to the damaging effects of chaos and entropy. Of course, you’ll have to fight enemies, bosses, and more along the way, all while balancing who’s an ally and who’s not. 

 

Here are some of the features Marvelous listed in a press release

  • Explore a universe of gorgeous paint strokes: Immerse yourself in a rich, dark, painterly 2.5D world as the epic and twisted music composted by Christos Antoniou brings this atmosphere world to life. 
  • Delve into a story-driven dark fantasy adventure: Leave the sanctuary of the Crimson City and travel through a vast, interconnected world that will take you from dark forests to deadly swamps, burning deserts, and more. 
  • Enter the dark realm of entropy: Acquire the legendary Witch Lantern and enter the dark realm of entropy through tears in the fabric of reality. 
  • Encounter horrific monsters and terrifying creatures: Add fallen foes to your bestiary as you battle distinctive enemies and unique, deadly bosses to discover what really lurks in the shadows.
  • Upgrade your toolset: Find artisans to join your growing caravan to unlock new upgrades. Grow herbs to brew beneficial potions and craft powerful weapons, armor, and trinkets to help you along the way. 
  • Play your way: Master the punishing side-scrolling action as one of multiple unique classes and customize your character’s active skills through a deep and rewarding character development system. Complete the game and start anew on countless NG+ difficulty levels. 

Mandragora doesn't have a release date yet, but when it finally releases, it will hit PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC. 

What do you think of Mandragora? Are you excited to check it out one day? Let us know in the comments below!

On
On
Off
Off
Wesley LeBlanc
Wesley LeBlanc
Associate Editor
Wesley has been writing about games professionally for years. When he's not writing about games, he's playing them (hopefully). He desperately wants a PS5 patch for Bloodborne, too, and refuses to give up hope that one's on the way.
Email Twitter

Popular Content

Feature
A Growing Guide Of Easy Achievements For Xbox Series X/S And One

A Growing Guide Of Easy Achievements For Xbox Series X/S And One

opinion
Marvel Strike Force Epitomizes Why Players Are Wary Of Free-To-Play Games

Marvel Strike Force Epitomizes Why Players Are Wary Of Free-To-Play Games

News
Battlefield 2042 Refund Petition Collects 70,000 Signatures

Battlefield 2042 Refund Petition Collects 70,000 Signatures

Review
Sifu Review – A Test Of Resolve

Sifu Review – A Test Of Resolve

News
Pokémon Legends: Arceus: Get A Hisuian Growlithe And 20 Feather Balls In New Mystery Gift Distribution

Pokémon Legends: Arceus: Get A Hisuian Growlithe And 20 Feather Balls In New Mystery Gift Distribution

gamer culture
A Shocking Mandalorian Moment Is Now A Lego Set

A Shocking Mandalorian Moment Is Now A Lego Set

video feature
Elden Ring: The Game Informer Cover Companion

Elden Ring: The Game Informer Cover Companion

Feature
WWE 2K22: Every Superstar Confirmed So Far

WWE 2K22: Every Superstar Confirmed So Far

News
A Cyberpunk 2077 Weapon Reference Has Been Discovered In Dying Light 2

A Cyberpunk 2077 Weapon Reference Has Been Discovered In Dying Light 2

Feature
Everything We Know About Horizon Forbidden West

Everything We Know About Horizon Forbidden West