Mandragora Is A Beautiful Side-Scrolling Metroidvania Coming To PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, And PC

Marvelous Europe and Primal Game Studio have revealed Mandragora, a beautiful and painterly side-scrolling Metroidvania game coming to modern consoles and PC sometime in the future.

Described by Marvelous as a “story-driven, side-scroller action RPG set in a universe of gorgeous paint strokes and inevitable tragedy,” this game has an art style worth a look. Of course, we don’t know how it plays, but if it feels as good to play as it does to look at it, it’s one we’re excited to check out.

“Mandragora is a genre-blending mix of everything we love about our favorite games, which made it a challenge to find the right publisher who understands our vision for a title that doesn’t fit into just one box,” Primal Game Studio creative director Istvan Zsuffa said. “That’s why we’re so glad to be working with Marvelous Europe to help bring our game to the players on all their favorite platforms. We’re thankful for all the fan support so far and can’t wait to continue this journey together.”

According to Primal Game Studio, in Mandragora, “mankind has surrendered the world to the monsters” and “people hide away behind walls of bricks and palisades of ignorance, constructed by their leaders” as a result. You’ll be tasked with journeying through a world in decline, one that’s slowly falling prey to the damaging effects of chaos and entropy. Of course, you’ll have to fight enemies, bosses, and more along the way, all while balancing who’s an ally and who’s not.

Here are some of the features Marvelous listed in a press release:

Explore a universe of gorgeous paint strokes : Immerse yourself in a rich, dark, painterly 2.5D world as the epic and twisted music composted by Christos Antoniou brings this atmosphere world to life.

: Immerse yourself in a rich, dark, painterly 2.5D world as the epic and twisted music composted by Christos Antoniou brings this atmosphere world to life. Delve into a story-driven dark fantasy adventure : Leave the sanctuary of the Crimson City and travel through a vast, interconnected world that will take you from dark forests to deadly swamps, burning deserts, and more.

: Leave the sanctuary of the Crimson City and travel through a vast, interconnected world that will take you from dark forests to deadly swamps, burning deserts, and more. Enter the dark realm of entropy : Acquire the legendary Witch Lantern and enter the dark realm of entropy through tears in the fabric of reality.

: Acquire the legendary Witch Lantern and enter the dark realm of entropy through tears in the fabric of reality. Encounter horrific monsters and terrifying creatures : Add fallen foes to your bestiary as you battle distinctive enemies and unique, deadly bosses to discover what really lurks in the shadows.

: Add fallen foes to your bestiary as you battle distinctive enemies and unique, deadly bosses to discover what really lurks in the shadows. Upgrade your toolset : Find artisans to join your growing caravan to unlock new upgrades. Grow herbs to brew beneficial potions and craft powerful weapons, armor, and trinkets to help you along the way.

: Find artisans to join your growing caravan to unlock new upgrades. Grow herbs to brew beneficial potions and craft powerful weapons, armor, and trinkets to help you along the way. Play your way: Master the punishing side-scrolling action as one of multiple unique classes and customize your character’s active skills through a deep and rewarding character development system. Complete the game and start anew on countless NG+ difficulty levels.

Mandragora doesn't have a release date yet, but when it finally releases, it will hit PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC.

What do you think of Mandragora? Are you excited to check it out one day? Let us know in the comments below!