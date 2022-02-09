Update: Dark Souls PC Servers To Remain Offline Until After The Launch Of Elden Ring
Update, 2/9/22:
From Software has revealed that the online servers for its Dark Souls suite of games on PC will remain offline until the launch of Elden Ring.
Last month, From Software revealed that a PC exploit had been discovered in its suite of Dark Souls games that could give control of your PC over to someone else. That obviously presents a whole host of problems and From Software responded by taking the PC Dark Souls games – so Dark Souls 1, Dark Souls 2, and Dark Souls 3 – offline. Now, you could still play the game solo, but the online components were taken offline and From Software has revealed that their servers will remain offline until after the release of Elden Ring later this month.
The original story continues below...
Original story, 1/24/22:
Dark Souls 3 might not have garnered the same popularity totals as its two predecessors or the GOTY spin-off(s) that followed. Nevertheless, it showcases the same level of epic storytelling and mechanical depth and polish that FromSoftware is widely known for. Unfortunately, a dangerous exploit is making the rounds, leading to players losing complete control of their PCs. As of right now, the Dark Souls 3 servers are offline as the dev team works to maintain multiplayer security.
PvP servers for Dark Souls 3, Dark Souls 2, and Dark Souls: Remastered have been temporarily deactivated to allow the team to investigate recent reports of an issue with online services.— Dark Souls (@DarkSoulsGame) January 23, 2022
Servers for Dark Souls: PtDE will join them shortly.
We apologize for this inconvenience.
According to NME, yesterday (January 23), the official Dark Souls Twitter account posted an announcement (see above) detailing the troubling situation and what actions are being taken to quell the issue. The Tweet reads as follows:
A follow-up Tweet mentions that this problem is entirely absent from PvP console servers, so Xbox and PlayStation owners have nothing to worry about and were spared the shutdown. NME would go on to state that the exploit, otherwise known as the Remote Code Execution (RCE) hack, allows attackers to "execute arbitrary code on a remote device, meaning they can take control of a player’s PC." It appears as if only a tiny percentage of players know how to employ the hack, so the likelihood of being affected is relatively low. However, PC players are still at risk every time they engage with Dark Souls 3's multiplayer components, so the decision to deactivate PvP seems appropriate.
