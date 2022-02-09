News

The Wolf Among Us 2 Gets First Trailer And 2023 Launch Window

by Marcus Stewart on Feb 09, 2022 at 12:58 PM

During a special livestream hosted by Geoff Keighly, The Wolf Among Us 2's first trailer premiered along with a release window of 2023. Keighly sat down with Telltale's designers and voice actors to spill the beans on what's in store for the long-awaited second season.

The Wolf Among Us 2 takes place six months after the first season, still well before the Fables comic series it's based on. Bigby Wolf (Adam Herrington) has been suspended from his role as sheriff of Fabletown by his new boss Snow White (Erin Yvette), who has become the deputy mayor overseeing a reformed administration. Cut loose and in anger management, Telltale says much of the tale revolves around Bigby having to discover his own definitions of good and evil as he meets a New York City detective and assists them on a difficult new case. Players can expect to bump into returning faces and newcomers, including characters from The Wizard of Oz, such as the Scarecrow and Tin Man. 

The game has been rebuilt in Unreal instead of Telltale's old gameplay engine. Telltale wouldn't divulge gameplay specifics, only saying it would be rooted in the foundation of season 1 with some new additions. The trailer primarily shows scenes from Episode 1, and The Wolf Among Us will consist of five episodes total. Telltale also confirmed the sequel is in full production after spending the last couple of years in the pre-planning phase. 

The Wolf Among Us 2 was first announced during The Game Awards 2019, though it had initially been in the works by the original Telltale Games before the studios' closure in 2018. The game was canceled after the shutdown but then restarted by the revived version of Telltale. You can learn the full story of how the new Telltale rose from the ashes of its predecessor by reading this deep-dive feature

You can play The Wolf Among Us 2 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. 

On
On
Off
Off

Products In This Article

The Wolf Among Us 2: A Telltale Seriescover

The Wolf Among Us 2: A Telltale Series

Platform:
PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:
2023
Marcus Stewart
Marcus Stewart
Associate Editor
Marcus is an avid gamer, giant wrestling nerd, and a connoisseur of 90's cartoons and obscure childhood references. The cat's out of the bagel now!
Email Twitter

Popular Content

Feature
A Growing Guide Of Easy Achievements For Xbox Series X/S And One

A Growing Guide Of Easy Achievements For Xbox Series X/S And One

opinion
Marvel Strike Force Epitomizes Why Players Are Wary Of Free-To-Play Games

Marvel Strike Force Epitomizes Why Players Are Wary Of Free-To-Play Games

News
The Steam Deck Is Big, Like Really Really Big

The Steam Deck Is Big, Like Really Really Big

Review
Sifu Review – A Test Of Resolve

Sifu Review – A Test Of Resolve

News
Battlefield 2042 Refund Petition Collects 70,000 Signatures

Battlefield 2042 Refund Petition Collects 70,000 Signatures

News
Pokémon Legends: Arceus: Get A Hisuian Growlithe And 20 Feather Balls In New Mystery Gift Distribution

Pokémon Legends: Arceus: Get A Hisuian Growlithe And 20 Feather Balls In New Mystery Gift Distribution

video feature
Elden Ring: The Game Informer Cover Companion

Elden Ring: The Game Informer Cover Companion

gamer culture
A Shocking Mandalorian Moment Is Now A Lego Set

A Shocking Mandalorian Moment Is Now A Lego Set

Feature
Everything We Know About Horizon Forbidden West

Everything We Know About Horizon Forbidden West

Feature
WWE 2K22: Every Superstar Confirmed So Far

WWE 2K22: Every Superstar Confirmed So Far