News

More Book Of Boba Fett Characters Join Fortnite

by Andrew Reiner on Feb 08, 2022 at 07:37 PM

Update: Boba Fett has assembled an army in his Disney+ series, and his hired help is also following him into Fortnite. If you venture into the game's item shop today, you can purchase skins of Boba Fett's trusted right hand, Fennec Shand, and the wookiee bounty hunter, Krrsantan.

You can also purchase Fennec's starship as a glider and a "This is the way" emote that audibly says the famous line. All of these skins and items are offered in a bundle for a reduced price. Like all licensed skins, these won't be in the shop for long before being retired. If you missed out on Boba Fett the first time around, he's back with his Firespray glider. You can also add a stormtrooper to your ranks.

If you've been watching The Book of Boba Fett, you'll probably want to see more characters from the show make the jump to Fortnite. Let's hope Epic Games and Lucasfilm aren't done with this Star Wars collaboration just yet. A certain someone who just made an appareance in the show makes perfect sense for a Fortnite crossover.

Original Story: The Book of Boba Fett arrives on Disney+ on December 29, but you don't have to wait that long to play as the feared bounty hunter in Fortnite. He was added to the store today, sporting his new look from the forthcoming streaming series.

If you purchase just the Boba skin, you'll also get his Z-6 jetpack, as well an emote where he using his targeting computer. You can also separately purchase his starship (formerly named Slave One) as a glider, and his gaffi stick as a harvesting tool. You can get everything together in a bundle should you want it all.

Boba isn't the only Star Wars character in Fortnite today. While it's a bummer he's the only new face from The Book of Boba Fett, Epic Games did bring back the previously released imperial storm trooper skin, along with a Y-Wing glider, and a dark side emote.

There's a chance more characters from this series will appear in Fortnite over time, but for now, we'll just have to use the new renter of Jabba's Palace. Unlike Fortnite's release of The Mandalorian content last year, Boba Fett's arrival doesn't add new missions or armor upgrades – it's just the skin and themed accessories.

Epic updates Fortnite's store every day with new content at 4 p.m. PT. We're still waiting for Matrix skins, which we believe will be coming after the recently added emotes and glider, but there's a chance that's all we'll get. Epic may be moving on to Star Wars and other properties in the days ahead. We'll have to wait to see what comes next.

Andrew Reiner
Andrew Reiner
Editor-in-Chief
From weekly trips to arcades to owning every system that hit the market since the Atari 2600, Andrew has dedicated his life to video games.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Fortnitecover

Fortnite

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac, iOS, Android
Release Date:
July 25, 2017 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Mac), 
April 2, 2018 (iOS), 
June 12, 2018 (Switch), 
August 9, 2018 (Android), 
November 10, 2020 (Xbox Series X/S), 
November 12, 2020 (PlayStation 5)

