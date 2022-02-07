PlayStation Developers Pick Their Favorite FromSoftware Bosses

FromSoftware's catalog of games is synonymous with sweeping narrative design and challenging combat, the latter leading to some particularly memorable boss battles for millions of Soulsborne players. There are simply too many exciting encounters to list between all of Miyazaki's acclaimed projects. Good thing a bunch of PlayStation developers picked some of their favorite FromSoftware bosses and spoke about the combat design and spectacle of each fight. Even Miyazaki chimed in on the boss he's most proud of!

An extensive post on the official PlayStation blog lists the developers from many prominent studios, including Insomniac Games, Bluepoint Games, Naughty Dog, Bend Studio, and Santa Monica Studios. I've cherry-picked some quotes from these developers and listed them below. To read all of the entries, be sure to head over to the PS blog.

Producer Randall Lowe – Bluepoint Games

"When you enter the Lothric chapel, the door closes, and the darkness engulfs the room. For me, one of the most memorable moments in games unfurled before my eyes. The Dancer, dangling from the pooled darkness, dropping down and sinuously moving to stand before my character."

Narrative lead Joe Pettinati – Naughty Dog

"Picking one boss fight out of FromSoftware's amazing catalog is a little agonizing. The Bloodstarved Beast will always have my heart, but I have to give props to the Guardian Ape from Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice as an experience I love to retell."

Associate design director Anna Marsh – Firesprite

"Its unusual to see older women in games, particularly as able combatants, so I was a fan of Lady Butterfly even before the fight started; a tough, hyper-skilled martial artist bringing decades of experience to bear on her former pupil, a fight she'd rather not have but is duty-bound to deliver."

President & director Hidetaka Miyazaki – FromSoftware

"If we're talking about a boss that I'm 'most proud of' (to use those specific words), it would probably be the Old Monk from Demon's Souls. The reason being is there was a lot of pushback against that design and what we were trying to do with it. But it was something I really, really wanted to do."

Elden Ring, the next highly-anticipated FromSoftware title, is slated to release for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on February 25. Be sure to read Dan Tack's incredible cover story here and then head over to our dedicated hub for more exclusive Elden Ring info.