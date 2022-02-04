Children Of Morta On PC Gets Long-Awaited Online Co-op On Valentine’s Day

Children of Morta is one of the most exceptional hidden gems of the last generation, but the cooperative dungeon crawler has woefully lacked a much-requested feature: online play. Playing with a friend locally has been great, but now you can finally play with remote buddies – or maybe even a sweetheart – this Valentine’s Day. Assuming you’re on PC, that is.

On February 14, the long-promised online two-player co-op option finally makes its way into the Steam version game. Don’t worry, console players: the feature is coming to PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch, but developer Dead Mage doesn’t have a timetable on when that will happen. In a press release, the team states it wants to ensure online play functions well on PC before rolling it out elsewhere.

Online co-op comes via The Fellowship Sanctuary update, the final piece of content of its eight-piece DLC roadmap. That means 11bit will be wrapping up major support for the game which was first released in October 2019 to a 9 out of 10 review score from us here at Game Informer. The dungeon-crawling action game centers on a large family of warriors, all of whom are playable, who must fight back an evil corruption.

In his review of the game, Editor-in-Chief Andrew Reiner wrote “I can’t stress just how smartly made Children of Morta is. The narrative flows smoothly in and out of dungeons, the characters have real life to them, and the gameplay is enthralling and has those addictive qualities that make you just want to keep leveling everyone up. In the 15-plus hours I invested in this adventure, I was thoroughly captivated by everything Dead Mage set out to achieve. The way family comes together for the final conflict is truly impressive.”

Are you excited for Children of Morta's online co-op? Let us know in the comments!