News

MLB The Show 22 Is Coming To Switch As Well As Xbox For A Second Year

by Marcus Stewart on Jan 31, 2022 at 12:00 PM

One of 2021’s most eyebrow-raising stories was MLB The Show, the PlayStation published and exclusive series, launching on Xbox platforms, including Game Pass. If you thought seeing the PlayStation Studios logo appear on an Xbox title was strange, we’re about to see it happen in Nintendo’s ballpark too. 

That’s because the newly announced MLB The Show 22 is coming to Switch, marking the series’ first appearance on a Nintendo platform. The game is also heading to Xbox for the second year in a row, including launching day one on Game Pass. Of course, you’ll still be able to play it on PlayStation consoles. Los Angeles Angels superstar player and American League MVP Shohei Ohtani graces this year’s cover, and the game is set to launch on April 5.

In addition to standard editions, San Diego Studio promises to share more details on the Collector’s Edition on February 2. You can look for MLB The Show 22 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch. 

On
On
Off
Off
Marcus Stewart
Marcus Stewart
Associate Editor
Marcus is an avid gamer, giant wrestling nerd, and a connoisseur of 90's cartoons and obscure childhood references. The cat's out of the bagel now!
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

MLB The Show 22cover

MLB The Show 22

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch
Release Date:

Popular Content

Feature
Hidetaka Miyazaki Rediscovered His Love Of Creating Poison Swamps In Elden Ring

Hidetaka Miyazaki Rediscovered His Love Of Creating Poison Swamps In Elden Ring

digital issue
The Elden Ring Digital Issue Is Now Live

The Elden Ring Digital Issue Is Now Live

Feature
The Moonlight Greatsword Is In Elden Ring, Along With Other From Software Easter Eggs

The Moonlight Greatsword Is In Elden Ring, Along With Other From Software Easter Eggs

Feature
George R.R. Martin May Be Shocked To See What His Elden Ring Characters Have Become

George R.R. Martin May Be Shocked To See What His Elden Ring Characters Have Become

Feature
A Field Boss Battle In Elden Ring: The Bonebeckoner Mariner

A Field Boss Battle In Elden Ring: The Bonebeckoner Mariner

Tips & Tricks
10 Tips And Tricks To Know Before Starting Pokémon Legends: Arceus

10 Tips And Tricks To Know Before Starting Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Feature
Elden Ring: Discovering Raya Lucaria

Elden Ring: Discovering Raya Lucaria

Feature
Elden Ring: Exploring The Roundtable Hold

Elden Ring: Exploring The Roundtable Hold

Review
The Heart Of Adventure Is Bigger Than One Hero

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Review – The Heart Of Adventure Is Bigger Than One Hero

Feature
Elden Ring: Taking On Godrick The Grafted

Elden Ring: Taking On Godrick The Grafted