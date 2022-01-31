News

Evil Dead: The Game Is Now Launching In May

by Marcus Stewart on Jan 31, 2022 at 05:35 PM

Evil Dead: The Game is no stranger to delays. The asynchronous multiplayer title based on the cult horror franchise was originally scheduled for 2021. Then it got delayed to an unspecified February 2022 date. It has now been pushed back once again, though this time it has a concrete release date: May (Friday) 13. 

The game, developed by Saber Interactive, simply needs more time to come properly come together according to a message from the game’s official Twitter. The team does promise a new trailer to premiere in February. 

Evil Dead: The Game was first revealed during The Game Awards 2020 and pits a team of players, taking on the role of Ash and other beloved characters, against a human-controlled monster. Last August, Saber announced a single-player mode for the game as well. Narratively, it features an amalgamation of elements from every mainline Evil Dead film (sans the 2013 reboot) and the Ash vs The Evil Dead TV series. 

Evil Dead: The Game is launching on PlayStation/Xbox consoles, Switch, and PC.

On
On
Off
Off
Marcus Stewart
Marcus Stewart
Associate Editor
Marcus is an avid gamer, giant wrestling nerd, and a connoisseur of 90's cartoons and obscure childhood references. The cat's out of the bagel now!
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Evil Dead: The Gamecover

Evil Dead: The Game

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Release Date:

Popular Content

Feature
Hidetaka Miyazaki Rediscovered His Love Of Creating Poison Swamps In Elden Ring

Hidetaka Miyazaki Rediscovered His Love Of Creating Poison Swamps In Elden Ring

video feature
Final Fantasy 7 Remake: The Weight Of Departures &amp; Reunions

Final Fantasy 7 Remake: The Weight Of Departures & Reunions

digital issue
The Elden Ring Digital Issue Is Now Live

The Elden Ring Digital Issue Is Now Live

Feature
The Moonlight Greatsword Is In Elden Ring, Along With Other From Software Easter Eggs

The Moonlight Greatsword Is In Elden Ring, Along With Other From Software Easter Eggs

Feature
George R.R. Martin May Be Shocked To See What His Elden Ring Characters Have Become

George R.R. Martin May Be Shocked To See What His Elden Ring Characters Have Become

Feature
A Field Boss Battle In Elden Ring: The Bonebeckoner Mariner

A Field Boss Battle In Elden Ring: The Bonebeckoner Mariner

Tips & Tricks
10 Tips And Tricks To Know Before Starting Pokémon Legends: Arceus

10 Tips And Tricks To Know Before Starting Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Feature
Elden Ring: Discovering Raya Lucaria

Elden Ring: Discovering Raya Lucaria

Feature
Elden Ring: Exploring The Roundtable Hold

Elden Ring: Exploring The Roundtable Hold

Feature
Elden Ring: Taking On Godrick The Grafted

Elden Ring: Taking On Godrick The Grafted