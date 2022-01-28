News
Hyper Scape Ubisoft Free-to-play Battle Royale

Hyper Scape, Ubisoft’s Free-To-Play Battle Royale, To Shut Down This April

by Wesley LeBlanc on Jan 28, 2022 at 07:24 AM

Ubisoft is shutting Hyper Scape down this year less than two years after its release. 

First revealed in the summer of 2020, and released shortly after its reveal as a free-to-play battle royale, Hyper Scape put players in a futuristic city to fight against 100 players in squads of three. To differentiate itself from just another battle royale, Hyper Scape attempted to do things a little differently. It kept loadouts small, traversal extremely fast-paced, and it even gave viewers on streaming platforms the ability to vote on in-game events that changed the ongoing match. 

However, it wasn’t enough to keep the battle royale afloat and now, Ubisoft has announced that Hyper Space will be shutting down in a couple of months. 

“Contenders, we have made the difficult decision to end development of Hyper Scape and shut the game down as of April 28,” Ubisoft’s blog post reads. “We set out to create a vertical, close-quarters, and fast-paced shooter experience and we are extremely grateful to our community for joining us on our journey. We will be taking key learnings from this game into future products.
To the Hyper Scape community, thank you for your passion and dedication to the world of Neo Arcadia both inside and outside the game. Your devotion to the game we built will always be cherished.” 

If you haven’t yet checked out Hyper Scape, maybe consider giving it a go before April 28. Regardless of how you might feel about the game, after April 28, it will be gone forever and an unplayable part of history. 

For more about Hyper Scape, check out Game Informer’s Hyper Scape review.

Did you give Hyper Scape a go? Let us know what you thought of it in the comments below!

On
On
Off
Off
Wesley LeBlanc
Wesley LeBlanc
Associate Editor
Wesley has been writing about games professionally for years. When he's not writing about games, he's playing them (hopefully). He desperately wants a PS5 patch for Bloodborne, too, and refuses to give up hope that one's on the way.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Hyper Scapecover

Hyper Scape

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:

Popular Content

cover
Cover Reveal - Elden Ring

Cover Reveal - Elden Ring

Review
Pokémon Legends: Arceus Review – Learning Some New Moves

Pokémon Legends: Arceus Review – Learning Some New Moves

Feature
Every Pokémon Officially Confirmed For Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Every Pokémon Officially Confirmed For Pokémon Legends: Arceus

gamer culture
This Week&#039;s The Book of Boba Fett Holds A Surprise For Star Wars Video Game Fans

This Week's The Book of Boba Fett Holds A Surprise For Star Wars Video Game Fans

News
Dead By Daylight: New Saw Crossover Puts Jigsaw Front And Center

Dead By Daylight: New Saw Crossover Puts Jigsaw Front And Center

Review
The Heart Of Adventure Is Bigger Than One Hero

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Review – The Heart Of Adventure Is Bigger Than One Hero

News
Watch Dogs: Legion Support Ends, Developers Post Thank You Note

Watch Dogs: Legion Support Ends, Developers Post Thank You Note

Review
One Last Grand Adventure

Uncharted 4 Review – One Last Grand Adventure

News
Pokémon Legends: Arceus Trailer Reveals Hisuian Final Evolutions For Starters, Without Actually Showing Them

Pokémon Legends: Arceus Trailer Reveals Hisuian Final Evolutions For Starters, Without Actually Showing Them

News
Star Wars 1313: New Unseen Gameplay Shows Boba Fett Giving Chase On Coruscant

Star Wars 1313: New Unseen Gameplay Shows Boba Fett Giving Chase On Coruscant