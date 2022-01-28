Hyper Scape, Ubisoft’s Free-To-Play Battle Royale, To Shut Down This April
Ubisoft is shutting Hyper Scape down this year less than two years after its release.
First revealed in the summer of 2020, and released shortly after its reveal as a free-to-play battle royale, Hyper Scape put players in a futuristic city to fight against 100 players in squads of three. To differentiate itself from just another battle royale, Hyper Scape attempted to do things a little differently. It kept loadouts small, traversal extremely fast-paced, and it even gave viewers on streaming platforms the ability to vote on in-game events that changed the ongoing match.
However, it wasn’t enough to keep the battle royale afloat and now, Ubisoft has announced that Hyper Space will be shutting down in a couple of months.
If you haven’t yet checked out Hyper Scape, maybe consider giving it a go before April 28. Regardless of how you might feel about the game, after April 28, it will be gone forever and an unplayable part of history.
For more about Hyper Scape, check out Game Informer’s Hyper Scape review.
Did you give Hyper Scape a go? Let us know what you thought of it in the comments below!