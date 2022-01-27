Two Point Campus Opens Its Doors In May

Fans of Two Point Hospital, rejoice! Its college-themed cousin Two Point Campus begins enrollment on May 17.

Two Point Campus lets players build and run their own college campus from scratch. The success of your school depends on the performance of your students, which you influence by providing your personalized blend of courses and extracurricular activities. But since this is a Two Point game, everything has a humorous slant. Whether it’s offering robotics classes, hosting strange rat-themed sporting events, or designing unorthodox dormitories, Two Point Campus lets you build the silliest for-profit institution of your dreams. You can find inspiration on what to make by watching a brand-new trailer below.

You can find Two Point Campus on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The game will also be available on Xbox Game Pass for console and PC. Pre-ordering rewards additional items such as a U-shaped Topiary and a literal Fountain of Knowledge/Pearl of Wisdom. Two Point Hospital owners who pre-order receive a varsity jacket and suit of armor to use in the Hospital. Nabbing a physical copy gets you the Enrollment Edition that includes a fold-out Campus map and University Prospectus.

To learn more, check out our extended preview from last year here.