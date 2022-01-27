Kardboard Kings Will Let You Live Out Your Card Shop Dreams When It Launches Next Month

Game Informer can exclusively reveal the release date for Kardboard Kings, a new game from developer Henry’s House and publisher Akupara Games. As the name implies, it’s a game about becoming, well, the Kardboard King. That means designing and running the world’s best card game shop, and you’ll be able to do this on PC (via Steam) on February 10.

You’ll not only need to customize your game shop and continually up its customer base, but you’ll also need to keep players coming back by buying, trading, and selling the rarest and best cards. Of course, you’re free to put your favorites in your card binder just for yourself, though.

“You are the newest owner of a local game shop in the thriving town of Parakeet Bay,” Akupara Games tells Game Informer. “Live the ultimate card enthusiast dream. Collect, buy, and sell rare cards to drive your sales up and develop a bond with the locals to increase your reputation. Beautify your space by decorating it from a wide assortment of unlockable embellishments and awards to solidify your spot in the Kardboard Kingdom.”

Oh, and did we mention there’s an adorable Pomeranian named Piccolo in Kardboard Kings? Because there is.

Here are some of the features you can expect in the game when it launches next month:

Buy, trade, sell, or collect cards : Buy low, sell high, and store your favorites in your card binder.

: Buy low, sell high, and store your favorites in your card binder. Hundreds of cards to collect : Rip open booster packs or trade with your clientele to collect over a hundred different cards, each with different rarities (and shinies, too).

: Rip open booster packs or trade with your clientele to collect over a hundred different cards, each with different rarities (and shinies, too). Manage a shop in an unpredictable market : You’ll need to manage reprints, ban lists, kids’ meal promotions, theft, and of course, condemnation from the church, to keep your prices attractive and profit-worthy.

: You’ll need to manage reprints, ban lists, kids’ meal promotions, theft, and of course, condemnation from the church, to keep your prices attractive and profit-worthy. A thriving card game community : Running a successful shop means befriending locals, finding the cards they need, and more to ensure they return to your card shop.

: Running a successful shop means befriending locals, finding the cards they need, and more to ensure they return to your card shop. Customization galore : It’s your shop! Create your dream business with a catalog of walls, flooring, knickknacks, and more.

: It’s your shop! Create your dream business with a catalog of walls, flooring, knickknacks, and more. An intriguing story to experience: “All is not what it seems on the Seaside. A sudden appearance of a mystery patron has you wondering why they trust you with more than just information.”

For more information about Kardboard Kings, be sure to visit the official website for the game.

Are you going to be checking out Kardboard Kings next month? Let us know in the comments below!