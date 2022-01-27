News

Joe Danger Infinity Relaunches On iOS Today Thanks To A Touching Fan Request

by Marcus Stewart on Jan 27, 2022 at 05:15 PM

Before No Man’s Sky, Hello Games made its name with Joe Danger. The series put players atop the motorcycle of the titular daredevil to perform death-defying stunts in the name of scoring points and having a good time. In addition to the mainline console games, Joe Danger had a couple of mobile entries, such as Joe Danger Infinity, which released in 2014 but was later rendered incompatible with modern Apple devices. However, it looks like Infinity is making a comeback thanks to a touching request by a concerned parent. 

Hello Games head Sean Murray took to Twitter to announce Joe Danger Infinity’s upcoming return, stating the reason is due to a letter he received from a fan. This person stated his child Jack, who has autism, adored the Joe Danger series and was particularly enamored with Infinity. The game helped both him and Jack cope with many of the daily challenges autistic children encounter. Whether it was having fun in clinic waiting rooms or even serving as a reward incentive for enduring therapy sessions, noisy crowds, and other challenging situations those not on the spectrum take for granted.

When Infinity became incompatible, Jack had a hard time readjusting, so the father took a long shot by contacting Hello Games directly to politely ask if anything could be done to update Joe Danger Infinity for current devices. According to Sean Murray, this made a strong impression on the studio, saying, “it broke our hearts and made us want to set things right.” 

“As game devs it’s so easy to underestimate the impact even your smallest games can have, “says Murray in his Twitter thread. “It blows my mind that something you make can be someone’s first game they played, hit at an important time or even be their favorite thing for a while.” Murray posted the entire letter to read online, which you can do by following the embedded tweet below. 

Murray says the team has reworked Infinity to work on today’s devices. Those who have already purchased the game will receive an update that will make it free to download again. Otherwise, you can buy Infinity now on the App Store. We’d recommend it, as it was a pretty good game. Check out our original review here.

On
On
Off
Off
Marcus Stewart
Marcus Stewart
Associate Editor
Marcus is an avid gamer, giant wrestling nerd, and a connoisseur of 90's cartoons and obscure childhood references. The cat's out of the bagel now!
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Joe Danger Infinitycover

Joe Danger Infinity

Platform:
iOS
Release Date:

Popular Content

cover
Cover Reveal - Elden Ring

Cover Reveal - Elden Ring

Review
Pokémon Legends: Arceus Review – Learning Some New Moves

Pokémon Legends: Arceus Review – Learning Some New Moves

Feature
Every Pokémon Officially Confirmed For Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Every Pokémon Officially Confirmed For Pokémon Legends: Arceus

News
Dead By Daylight: New Saw Crossover Puts Jigsaw Front And Center

Dead By Daylight: New Saw Crossover Puts Jigsaw Front And Center

News
Watch Dogs: Legion Support Ends, Developers Post Thank You Note

Watch Dogs: Legion Support Ends, Developers Post Thank You Note

gamer culture
This Week&#039;s The Book of Boba Fett Holds A Surprise For Star Wars Video Game Fans

This Week's The Book of Boba Fett Holds A Surprise For Star Wars Video Game Fans

Review
The Heart Of Adventure Is Bigger Than One Hero

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Review – The Heart Of Adventure Is Bigger Than One Hero

Review
One Last Grand Adventure

Uncharted 4 Review – One Last Grand Adventure

News
Pokémon Legends: Arceus Trailer Reveals Hisuian Final Evolutions For Starters, Without Actually Showing Them

Pokémon Legends: Arceus Trailer Reveals Hisuian Final Evolutions For Starters, Without Actually Showing Them

News
Dark Souls 3 Servers Offline Because Of Dangerous PC Hack

Dark Souls 3 Servers Offline Because Of Dangerous PC Hack