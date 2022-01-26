A Sequel To Mortal Kombat Reboot Film Is In The Works, Writer Attached To Project

According to a report by Deadline, the 2021 film reboot Mortal Kombat was successful enough to warrant a sequel.

Moon Knight lead writer Jeremy Slater has been tapped to write the script for Mortal Kombat 2. Slater has also been involved with the James Wan produced adaptation of Stephen King’s The Tommyknockers, and helped develop the graphic novel series The Umbrella Academy for Netflix. Outside of Slater’s involvement, not much is known about the greenlit Mortal Kombat 2 quite yet.

Mortal Kombat was released simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max in April 2021, raking in $22.5 million its opening weekend, an impressive number in the early months of moviegoers returning to theaters during the ongoing pandemic. However, that strong start was a significant portion of the $83 million total it grossed worldwide after a sharp decline in the following weeks. The film stars Lewis Tan as series newcomer Cole Young along with, Jessica McNamee (Sonya Blade), Josh Lawson (Kano), Joe Talsim (Bi Han/Sub-Zero), Mehcad Brooks (Jax), and Hiroyuki Sanada (Scorpion).

