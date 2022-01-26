A Resident Evil 4 Fan-Made HD Remaster 8 Years In The Making Launches Next Month

Resident Evil 4 is arguably the best entry in Capcom’s iconic horror franchise. The game’s staying power is particularly noteworthy as several re-releases and a (leaked) remake continue to bring Leon’s action-packed journey through the plagued Spanish countryside to newcomers and old school players. Moreover, a Resident Evil 4 fan-made Remaster that’s been eight years in the making is slated to finally launch next month, as reported by Eurogamer. And based on the extensive trailer (seen below), it was well worth the wait.

Helmed by two developers, the Resident Evil 4 HD Project is compatible with Steam's 1.0.6/1.1.0 versions and will feature updated textures across the board with improved lighting and high-quality 3D models. In addition to the mainline campaign, the remaster comes packaged with extra enhanced content, including Assignment Ada, Separate Wars, and The Mercenaries. The HD Project looks to revitalize the Resident Evil 4 formula to feel as if fans are playing it again for the first time. FAQ notes delve into the meticulous level of detail and research that went into this massive undertaking:

“In preparation for the original game, Capcom gathered texture assets by photographing a variety of real-world locations, primarily throughout Spain and Wales. For this project, Albert has gone to these same locations to gather higher-resolution assets. The result is a visual experience that is as true to the original game as possible, presented in resolutions up to 16 times that of the original game.”

WIth archived blog posts that go back to February 2014, there’s more than enough info for anyone who’d like to get a glimpse into the design process over the last eight years. But if you’re worried about Capcom cracking down on the HD Project, don’t worry. According to the FAQ, the acclaimed Japanese developer knows about the remaster and wholeheartedly supports its creation. In response to questions about why the HD Project is even being made, developers Albert and Cris stated, “It’s definitely NOT because we have an abundance of free time. Rather, it’s because we absolutely love Resident Evil 4 and feel that we should have the best visual experience of the game as possible.”

The Resident Evil 4 HD Project drops on February 2. If you’re an avid fan of the entry, check out Blake Hester’s profoundly personal piece on The Simple Comforts Of Resident Evil 4. Then be sure to check out his review of the recently-released VR port.

[Source: Eurogamer]