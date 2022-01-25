News
Pokemon Legends Arceus Hisui Starters Evolution

Pokémon Legends: Arceus Trailer Reveals Hisuian Final Evolutions For Starters, Without Actually Showing Them

by Wesley LeBlanc on Jan 25, 2022 at 09:20 AM

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is out in just a few days, and Nintendo has released yet another trailer, this time revealing some interesting information about the three starters we’ll be using come Friday. 

More specifically, each starter has a final Hisuian evolutionary form. Don’t worry – we’re not going to spoil what they look like here because, well, we can’t. Nintendo didn’t reveal the appearance of these new evolutionary forms, instead opting to tease this new information in today’s trailer. 

“You may have met Dartrix, Quilava, and Dewott in your other adventures,” the trailer’s description reads. “But you’ve never encountered their Hisui region Evolutions.” 

If you watch the two-minute trailer, you won’t be seeing these Hisui region evolutions either. Instead, Nintendo teases their appearances by showing the second evolutionary lines begin to evolve, only to obscure their final form images with smoke and a cheeky fade to black. You can briefly (and only kinda) see a silhouette of each form but rest assured, the full look of each is not revealed in the trailer. 

Elsewhere in the trailer, which is oddly dubbed “Hisuian. Final. Starter. Evolutions.”, we see a whole lot of gameplay. There’s new looks at some Pokémon in the wild, another look at the Noble Kleavor Pokémon fight, some footage of in-game traversal by way of Basculin and Braviary, and more. Then we get the brief Hisui evolution tease before the trailer switches to some cartoon-like animation that reveals a forthcoming eruption out of Stark Mountain. 

We’ll learn about that eruption, these Hisui evolution forms, and more when Pokémon Legends: Arceus hits Switch this Friday on January 28. While waiting for its release, read about how copies of Pokémon Legends: Arceus are out in the wild, meaning you should be wary of spoilers, and then check out this gameplay preview of Pokémon Legends: Arceus for a look at what to expect on Friday. After that, look into Game Informer’s list of every Pokémon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Which starter are you choosing in Pokémon Legends: Arceus and why? Let us know in the comments below!

On
On
Off
Off
Wesley LeBlanc
Wesley LeBlanc
Associate Editor
Wesley has been writing about games professionally for years. When he's not writing about games, he's playing them (hopefully). He desperately wants a PS5 patch for Bloodborne, too, and refuses to give up hope that one's on the way.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Pokémon Legends: Arceuscover

Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Platform:
Switch
Release Date:

Popular Content

Feature
2022 Video Game Release Schedule

2022 Video Game Release Schedule

News
Starfield: Bethesda Releases New Concept Art Of United Colonies Capital

Starfield: Bethesda Releases New Concept Art Of United Colonies Capital

News
Overwatch 2 Producer Says Bobby Kotick Cost The Team Months Of Development

Overwatch 2 Producer Says Bobby Kotick Cost The Team Months Of Development

Review
Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker Review – A Grand Finale

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker Review – A Grand Finale

News
Dying Light 2 PlayStation 5 Performance And Resolution Modes Detailed In New Trailer

Dying Light 2 PlayStation 5 Performance And Resolution Modes Detailed In New Trailer

News
Destiny 2: Bungie Reveals Witch Queen Raid Launch Date, Details Economy Changes Coming Next Month

Destiny 2: Bungie Reveals Witch Queen Raid Launch Date, Details Economy Changes Coming Next Month

super replay
Super Replay | Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Episode IV

Super Replay | Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Episode IV

News
Watch Dogs: Legion Support Ends, Developers Post Thank You Note

Watch Dogs: Legion Support Ends, Developers Post Thank You Note

News
Horizon Forbidden West: Meet The Cast Of Guerrilla Games’ Upcoming RPG In New Trailer

Horizon Forbidden West: Meet The Cast Of Guerrilla Games’ Upcoming RPG In New Trailer

News
Dead By Daylight: New Saw Crossover Puts Jigsaw Front And Center

Dead By Daylight: New Saw Crossover Puts Jigsaw Front And Center