News

Palworld, That Wacky Pokémon-Style Survival Game With Guns, Gets New Trailer

by Marcus Stewart on Jan 25, 2022 at 02:30 PM

Palworld made us do multiple double-takes when it first came to our attention last summer. At first, it looks like any other Pokémon-inspired title. Cute, colorful, plenty of monster catching. And then the main character busts out a realistic assault rifle and starts wasting enemies alongside his adorable companions. In short, it looks amazing, and a new trailer reminds us of that fact.

The game comes from Japanese developer Pocketpair and is a multiplayer open-world survival game where players befriend creatures called Pals. You can journey together as equals or use them as transportation. You can also eat them, exploit them for labor, or force them to enact your destructive agendas. Pals can be captured and traded with other players, and you can breed them too. 

Palworld is harsher than it looks, sporting unforgiving weather conditions, scarce resources, not to mention illegal poachers. There’s also plenty of farming, crafting, and construction, with players able to build houses or even rocket ships. In a dark twist, you can even build factories and put your adorable critters to work assembling guns and other tools. Palworld’s combat features over-the-shoulder style shooting where you’ll mow down poachers as well as hostile Pals. Yes, this is a real video game. Check out the latest look at the game below.

Needless to say, Palworld looks bonkers, and we can’t wait to get our hands on it when it comes to PC sometime this year.

On
On
Off
Off
Marcus Stewart
Marcus Stewart
Associate Editor
Marcus is an avid gamer, giant wrestling nerd, and a connoisseur of 90's cartoons and obscure childhood references. The cat's out of the bagel now!
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Palworldcover

Palworld

Platform:
PC
Release Date:
2022

Popular Content

Feature
2022 Video Game Release Schedule

2022 Video Game Release Schedule

News
Starfield: Bethesda Releases New Concept Art Of United Colonies Capital

Starfield: Bethesda Releases New Concept Art Of United Colonies Capital

News
Overwatch 2 Producer Says Bobby Kotick Cost The Team Months Of Development

Overwatch 2 Producer Says Bobby Kotick Cost The Team Months Of Development

Review
Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker Review – A Grand Finale

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker Review – A Grand Finale

News
Dying Light 2 PlayStation 5 Performance And Resolution Modes Detailed In New Trailer

Dying Light 2 PlayStation 5 Performance And Resolution Modes Detailed In New Trailer

News
Destiny 2: Bungie Reveals Witch Queen Raid Launch Date, Details Economy Changes Coming Next Month

Destiny 2: Bungie Reveals Witch Queen Raid Launch Date, Details Economy Changes Coming Next Month

News
Dead By Daylight: New Saw Crossover Puts Jigsaw Front And Center

Dead By Daylight: New Saw Crossover Puts Jigsaw Front And Center

super replay
Super Replay | Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Episode IV

Super Replay | Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Episode IV

News
Watch Dogs: Legion Support Ends, Developers Post Thank You Note

Watch Dogs: Legion Support Ends, Developers Post Thank You Note

News
PlayStation Creator Ken Kutaragi Criticizes The Metaverse And VR Headsets

PlayStation Creator Ken Kutaragi Criticizes The Metaverse And VR Headsets