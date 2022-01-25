No More Heroes Creator Suda51 Has Talked With Marvel About Working On A Game

It’s no surprise when a video game developer says they want to make a Marvel game. Marvel is chock full of exciting super villains and heroes to explore in video games, and the different abilities and powers of each make for some exciting gameplay. One only needs to look at titles like Marvel’s Spider-Man to see that.

However, No More Heroes creator Suda51 recently told Japanese publication Automaton that he’s met with Marvel to talk about working on a game, as reported by Video Games Chronicle. Of course, this doesn’t mean Suda51 and Grasshopper Manufacture, which NetEase recently acquired, are working on a Marvel game, so don’t get too excited just yet.

When asked about Grasshopper Manufacture’s plans to release three original IP games over the next ten years, Suda51 reiterated this desire but also mentioned the idea of maybe making a Marvel game.

“The first thing we’re going to do is create original IP,” Suda51 told Automaton, as translated by VGC. “Until now, we’ve worked with publishers who have their own IPs, and we’ve been given the budget to make them on commission. For independent studios, this is often the case. From now on, we’d like to create three new IPs and launch them one by one. However, we have also said that we would like to make IPs that are based on attractive original works, if there are any. I think that will depend on discussions we have with Marvel Studios. If Marvel Studios comes up with something good, we’ll think about it.”

“I’m sorry, I was saying that from the top down, I’m just kidding,” he continued. “But we’ve had a few meetings with Marvel, and we’ve talked about the possibility of working together on something. We hope that the power of video games will help boost these opportunities.”

So there you have it – Suda51 and Grasshopper Manufacture have met with Marvel. Here’s hoping those discussions went well because we’d love to see what a Marvel game developed by the developer of No More Heroes 3 would look and play like.

[Source: Automaton via Video Games Chronicle]

What superhero or supervillain would you like to see in a Marvel game developed by Grasshopper Manufacture? Let us know in the comments below!