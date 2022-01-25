News

Introducing From Panel To Podcast – A New Weekly Show Focused On All Things Comic Books

by Andrew Reiner on Jan 25, 2022 at 01:34 PM

I've been playing video games and reading comic books for as long as I can remember. As anyone who knows me will tell you, I never stop talking about them, which is why I started From Panel to Podcast, a new weekly show that discusses all things comic book.

This podcast will tell you which comic books you should be reading each week, and also dives into the latest developments for comics in video games, movies, and television shows. We'll even discuss comic book collectibles and anything we think you should know about that pertains to this entertainment medium.

I'm joined each week by my dear friend Philip Hoff, who knows comic books better than anyone and has been collecting them with me for over two decades. We often go on comic hunts together, looking to complete runs and discover the next big series to gush about.

We found one such series recently and share our findings in this debut episode. We also dive deep into Insomniac Games' upcoming Wolverine game, and share thoughts on our favorite video games of all time.

You can listen to the first episode below. In the weeks ahead, new episodes will debut every Tuesday and will appear everywhere where podcasts are available.

Andrew Reiner
Andrew Reiner
Editor-in-Chief
From weekly trips to arcades to owning every system that hit the market since the Atari 2600, Andrew has dedicated his life to video games.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Marvel&#039;s Wolverinecover

Marvel's Wolverine

Platform:
PlayStation 5
Release Date:
TBA

