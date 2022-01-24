News

Dark Souls 3 Servers Offline Because Of Dangerous PC Hack

by Jason Guisao on Jan 24, 2022 at 07:52 AM

Dark Souls 3 might not have garnered the same popularity totals as its two predecessors or the GOTY spin-off(s) that followed. Nevertheless, it showcases the same level of epic storytelling and mechanical depth and polish that FromSoftware is widely known for. Unfortunately, a dangerous exploit is making the rounds, leading to players losing complete control of their PCs. As of right now, the Dark Souls 3 servers are offline as the dev team works to maintain multiplayer security. 

According to NME, yesterday (January 23), the official Dark Souls Twitter account posted an announcement (see above) detailing the troubling situation and what actions are being taken to quell the issue. The Tweet reads as follows:

"PvP servers for Dark Souls 3, Dark Souls 2, and Dark Souls: Remastered have been temporarily deactivated to allow the team to investigate recent reports of an issue with online services. Servers for Dark Souls: PtDE will join them shortly. We apologize for this inconvenience."

A follow-up Tweet mentions that this problem is entirely absent from PvP console servers, so Xbox and PlayStation owners have nothing to worry about and were spared the shutdown. NME would go on to state that the exploit, otherwise known as the Remote Code Execution (RCE) hack, allows attackers to "execute arbitrary code on a remote device, meaning they can take control of a player’s PC." It appears as if only a tiny percentage of players know how to employ the hack, so the likelihood of being affected is relatively low. However, PC players are still at risk every time they engage with Dark Souls 3's multiplayer components, so the decision to deactivate PvP seems appropriate.  

Have you come across the RCE hack in your own playthrough(s)? Is Dark Souls 3 your favorite entry in the franchise? Sound off with your experiences/opinions below. 

[Source: NME]

On
On
Off
Off
Jason Guisao
Jason Guisao
Associate Editor
Jay is a JRPG enthusiast, having clocked in thousands of hours in franchises like Final Fantasy and Monster Hunter. His latest obsession, however, is Apex Legends, a game he’s been studying and analyzing since its release.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Dark Souls IIIcover

Dark Souls III

Platform:
PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:

Popular Content

Feature
2022 Video Game Release Schedule

2022 Video Game Release Schedule

opinion
Why You Shouldn&#039;t Overlook Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age

Why You Shouldn't Overlook Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age

News
Starfield: Bethesda Releases New Concept Art Of United Colonies Capital

Starfield: Bethesda Releases New Concept Art Of United Colonies Capital

News
Overwatch 2 Producer Says Bobby Kotick Cost The Team Months Of Development

Overwatch 2 Producer Says Bobby Kotick Cost The Team Months Of Development

Review
Rainbow Six Extraction Review – A Strange Encounter

Rainbow Six Extraction Review – A Strange Encounter

Review
Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker Review – A Grand Finale

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker Review – A Grand Finale

News
Destiny 2: Bungie Reveals Witch Queen Raid Launch Date, Details Economy Changes Coming Next Month

Destiny 2: Bungie Reveals Witch Queen Raid Launch Date, Details Economy Changes Coming Next Month

News
Dying Light 2 PlayStation 5 Performance And Resolution Modes Detailed In New Trailer

Dying Light 2 PlayStation 5 Performance And Resolution Modes Detailed In New Trailer

News
Next Battlefield 2042 Updates Address Scoreboard, Overall Performance, And More

Next Battlefield 2042 Updates Address Scoreboard, Overall Performance, And More

super replay
Super Replay | Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Episode IV

Super Replay | Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Episode IV