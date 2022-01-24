News
Apex Legends Mad Maggie Defiance

Apex Legends: Mad Maggie Revealed As New Legend Alongside New Limited-Time Mode

by Wesley LeBlanc on Jan 24, 2022 at 03:09 PM

Respawn Entertainment released another Apex Legends: Stories from the Outlands short today called Judgement, and it’s all about Mad Maggie, who also happens to be the new Legend joining the battle royale. 

The story begins with what appears to be a court case for Mad Maggie. Of course, she wasn’t really doing anything too wrong – she just did some things the Syndicate is not happy about, like getting food to the starving and more.

We then see Maggie outside, cuffed and surrounded by security. Seconds away from death by way of a firing squad, Maggie is spared by the Apex Games, which is where she’ll be competing as a form of punishment. Maggie is quite alright with this, though, and it’ll be up to players to determine how she plays in the battle royale. 

The official launch trailer for Mad Maggie and the Defiance season that kicks off with her joining the game will go live on January 27. Respawn also revealed a new limited-time mode called Control that will launch with the start of the Defiance season. 

“For the first three weeks of Defiance, see whether you can handle the madness in the new Control mode,” the Apex Legends website reads. “Select your loadout and drop into a 9v9 experience where teams battle to hold control points with infinite respawn.” 

We’ll learn more about Control and Mad Maggie later this week when the Defiance season trailer is released on January 27. While waiting for that, check out our thoughts on the game in Game Informer’s Apex Legends review and then find out why it’s on our list of the top 10 shooters to play right now. Be sure to watch this Apex Legends Bangalore short after that. 

Are you excited for Mad Maggie? Let us know in the comments below!

On
On
Off
Off
Wesley LeBlanc
Wesley LeBlanc
Associate Editor
Wesley has been writing about games professionally for years. When he's not writing about games, he's playing them (hopefully). He desperately wants a PS5 patch for Bloodborne, too, and refuses to give up hope that one's on the way.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Apex Legendscover

Apex Legends

Platform:
PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Release Date:
February 4, 2019 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC), 
March 9, 2021 (Switch)

Popular Content

Feature
2022 Video Game Release Schedule

2022 Video Game Release Schedule

News
Starfield: Bethesda Releases New Concept Art Of United Colonies Capital

Starfield: Bethesda Releases New Concept Art Of United Colonies Capital

News
Overwatch 2 Producer Says Bobby Kotick Cost The Team Months Of Development

Overwatch 2 Producer Says Bobby Kotick Cost The Team Months Of Development

Review
Rainbow Six Extraction Review – A Strange Encounter

Rainbow Six Extraction Review – A Strange Encounter

Review
Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker Review – A Grand Finale

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker Review – A Grand Finale

News
Destiny 2: Bungie Reveals Witch Queen Raid Launch Date, Details Economy Changes Coming Next Month

Destiny 2: Bungie Reveals Witch Queen Raid Launch Date, Details Economy Changes Coming Next Month

News
Dying Light 2 PlayStation 5 Performance And Resolution Modes Detailed In New Trailer

Dying Light 2 PlayStation 5 Performance And Resolution Modes Detailed In New Trailer

super replay
Super Replay | Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Episode IV

Super Replay | Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Episode IV

gamer culture
Amazon’s Lord Of The Rings Series Full Name Revealed In New Teaser

Amazon’s Lord Of The Rings Series Full Name Revealed In New Teaser

News
WWE 2K22 Gets Its Cover Star, Release Date, And Special Editions

WWE 2K22 Gets Its Cover Star, Release Date, And Special Editions