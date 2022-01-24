News

A Memoir Blue's Release Date Swims To The Surface

by Marcus Stewart on Jan 24, 2022 at 01:56 PM

A Memoir Blue seized our attention during last summer’s Annapurna Showcase thanks to its dazzling visuals and emotional storytelling. Today, we found out that March 24 will be the day we can dive into this surreal aquatic adventure. 

The game stars Miriam, a champion swimmer who embarks on a dream-like journey through her rocky childhood, reflecting on her complicated relationship with her mother. Developer Cloisters Interactive bills A Memoir Blue as an interactive poem that unfolds through a series of vignettes that come to life through a blend of traditional 3D art and 2D animated visuals. It’s one of those games that’s best seen in motion, which you can do by watching the latest trailer below. 

A Memoir Blue will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC. It’s also coming to Xbox Game Pass.

Marcus Stewart
Marcus Stewart
Associate Editor
Marcus is an avid gamer, giant wrestling nerd, and a connoisseur of 90's cartoons and obscure childhood references. The cat's out of the bagel now!
Products In This Article

A Memoir Bluecover

A Memoir Blue

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Release Date:

