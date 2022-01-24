A Memoir Blue's Release Date Swims To The Surface

A Memoir Blue seized our attention during last summer’s Annapurna Showcase thanks to its dazzling visuals and emotional storytelling. Today, we found out that March 24 will be the day we can dive into this surreal aquatic adventure.

The game stars Miriam, a champion swimmer who embarks on a dream-like journey through her rocky childhood, reflecting on her complicated relationship with her mother. Developer Cloisters Interactive bills A Memoir Blue as an interactive poem that unfolds through a series of vignettes that come to life through a blend of traditional 3D art and 2D animated visuals. It’s one of those games that’s best seen in motion, which you can do by watching the latest trailer below.

A Memoir Blue will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC. It’s also coming to Xbox Game Pass.