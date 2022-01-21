News

New Report Details Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga’s Rocky Development And Studio Crunch

by Marcus Stewart on Jan 21, 2022 at 05:46 PM

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga got an April 5 release date this week after spending years in development limbo. For a while, it seemed like the project was in peril, and, according to a new report by Polygon, those fears appear to have merit. The outlet talked to 30 current and former employees of TT Games (speaking anonymously out of fear of retaliation) who revealed TT’s lifetime history of crunch, a negative workplace atmosphere, and how The Skywalker Saga’s development suffered from it. 

The report highlights that after TT struck gold with its early Lego titles during the mid-2000s, it became a victim of its own success. The studio’s annual release cadence meant that overtime and crunch became not only normal but expected. Polygon’s sources described instances of studio leadership berating employees for taking breaks and questioning their commitment to the company. Some say working 80-100 hours six days a week was not uncommon. Other problems highlighted in the report include a gender wage gap for female employees and the lack of women in leadership or diversity in general. Women who spoke to Polygon also reported experiencing bullying and harassment. Though some leaders listened to employee feedback regarding these issues over the years, significant change never occurred. 

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga served as the tipping point for these long-standing problems. The game has been in the works for five years, and those who spoke to Polygon say a major reason was the adoption of an unstable new proprietary engine, NTT. This engine became a bane to employees due to it missing key features and a difficult learning curve, thus lengthening production. But to avoid paying licensing fees for Unreal Engine (which TT’s employees campaigned to use instead), management stuck with NTT, which became the breaking point for frustrated employees who departed the studio. 

The Skywalker Saga, which TT has positioned as the biggest Lego Star Wars game yet, also suffered from feature creep that led to constant revisions and months of work being tossed aside. Many staff members were also reassigned to other projects, baffling those who still had to work on getting The Skywalker Saga out the door. Divisive leadership changes and a questionable vision of the company’s future led to an exodus of over 40 employees from TT’s two studios since the start of 2021. 

Polygon’s report does state that workers have noticed a slow but positive change at the studio in recent months and that they ultimately believe The Skywalker Saga will deliver on fan expectations. The entire write-up is worth a read and serves as another disappointing, but unfortunately common, example of the workplace reform needed for many studios in the game industry. We hope things improve for TT Games overall and that Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga gives players the experience they’ve been dreaming of.

[Source: Polygon]

On
On
Off
Off
Marcus Stewart
Marcus Stewart
Associate Editor
Marcus is an avid gamer, giant wrestling nerd, and a connoisseur of 90's cartoons and obscure childhood references. The cat's out of the bagel now!
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Sagacover

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Release Date:

Popular Content

opinion
Why You Shouldn&#039;t Overlook Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age

Why You Shouldn't Overlook Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age

Feature
Aftermath Of Success: Stardew Valley, Darkest Dungeon, And Valheim

Aftermath Of Success: Stardew Valley, Darkest Dungeon, And Valheim

News
Microsoft And Xbox Acquire Activision Blizzard

Microsoft And Xbox Acquire Activision Blizzard

Feature
The Resurrection &amp; Reinvention Of Telltale Games

The Resurrection & Reinvention Of Telltale Games

Feature
Dead Activision Blizzard Franchises Microsoft Should Bring Back

Dead Activision Blizzard Franchises Microsoft Should Bring Back

Feature
Breaking Down The New Horizon Forbidden West Trailer With Guerrilla Games

Breaking Down The New Horizon Forbidden West Trailer With Guerrilla Games

News
Activision CEO Bobby Kotick Addresses Microsoft Acquisition In Letter To Employees

Activision CEO Bobby Kotick Addresses Microsoft Acquisition In Letter To Employees

Review
Rainbow Six Extraction Review – A Strange Encounter

Rainbow Six Extraction Review – A Strange Encounter

News
Overwatch 2 Producer Says Bobby Kotick Cost The Team Months Of Development

Overwatch 2 Producer Says Bobby Kotick Cost The Team Months Of Development

News
Xbox Game Pass Titles Include Death&#039;s Door, WindJammers 2, And More

Xbox Game Pass Titles Include Death's Door, WindJammers 2, And More