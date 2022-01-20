Xbox Head Phil Spencer Says Microsoft Will Talk With Developers About Reviving Older Activision Blizzard Franchises
Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer, who doubles as the head of Xbox, has revealed that Xbox is going to talk to Activision Blizzard developers about working on dormant franchises.
This news comes by way of a new interview with Spencer from The Washington Post, where he reveals his excitement about the IP Microsoft can now tap into after its acquisition of Activision Blizzard is complete. He specifically mentions King’s Quest, Guitar Hero, and even HeXen, a long-dormant Activision Blizzard franchise that’s basically a first-person spellcasting game.
Spencer told The Washington Post, “We’re hoping that we’ll be able to work with them [Activision Blizzard developers] when the deal closes to make sure we have resources to work on franchises that I love from my childhood and that the teams really want to get.”
“I’m looking forward to these conversations,” he said. “I really think it’s about adding resources and increasing capability.”
Spencer also touched on a worry he has about tech companies not traditionally associated with gaming coming into the space.
[Source: The Washington Post]
