Super Rare Games Announces New Indie-First Publishing Label, Five New Indies Revealed

Super Rare Games, a company best known for its unique approach to publishing physical games and related media, announced a new indie-first publishing label called Super Rare Originals.

As the name implies, Super Rare Originals will publish indies digitally on consoles and PC, and the new label is starting big with five new games revealed today: Grapple Dog, Post Void, The Gecko Gods, Lone Ruin, and Completely Stretchy.

Grapple Dog

PC (other platforms TBA)

“Grapple Dog is an exhilarating 2D pixel-art platformer from pixel art veteran Joseph Gribbin,” the Super Rare Originals press release reads. “Use your awesome grappling hook to clear tricky challenges as Pablo, the Grapple Dog. Sail across six colorful worlds with a crew of fearless adventurers to stop the robotic overlord Nul from destroying the world.”

Post Void

Coming soon to consoles (platforms TBA)

“Post Void is a challenging arcade-style first-person shooter with one objective: be fast,” the press release reads. “Move forward and keep your idol filled with liquid by getting kills. Each run will be a little different with procedurally generated levels. Keep your head full and reach the end; kill what you can to see it mend; get the high score or try again.”

The Gecko Gods

PC (other platforms TBA)

“Explore a mysterious island as a tiny lizard,” the press release reads. "Complete ancient puzzles, effortlessly climb cliffs and eat bugs as you make your way across an island civilization lost to time. Climb anything, solve ancient contraptions, and clamber through the crumbling ruins of a collapsed society – all as a little lizard on a mission to save their friend.”

Lone Ruin

PC (other platforms TBA)

“From the creator of Hell is Other Demons comes Lone Ruin, a spell-based roguelike twin-stick shooter with tons of replayability,” the Super Rare Originals press release reads. “Play as an explorer who seeks a mysterious ancient power in an old ruin, built atop a source of magical goop used by olden mages to power and transform themselves. Dive deeper and deeper, battling your way through twisted creatures, utilizing your very own magic abilities to ultimately reach the bottom of the Lone Ruin.”

Completely Stretchy

PC (other platforms TBA)

“Completely Stretchy is a short, first-person surreal and cartoony experience,” Super Rare Originals says. “Explore the vibrant Grombi Isles using your newfound floppy abilities such as your stretchy arm, sticky fingers, and more. Talk to the eccentric inhabitants and participate in their playful activities. You may even piece together the story of the Grombi Isles.”

Super Rare Originals says specific platforms and release timings will vary and more will be announced closer to each game’s release date.

Super Rare Games releases physical Switch games every three weeks, all in an effort to push their mission of supporting talented indie devs of all sizes. The team sees this new Super Rare Originals digital indie publishing label as an extension of that, teasing even more games it’s excited to announce in the future.

“Having worked with 100s of developers across the last four years, we want to support talented indie devs long-term and hopefully help to start changing the industry to be more developer-focused,” Super Rare Originals says. “We’re taking an ‘indie-first’ approach, as we believe publishers should feel honored to work with developers, rather than the power dynamic being the other easy around, as is often the case.

“We see ourselves as being ‘indie’s best friend,’ supporting all different scales of indie devs in every way – from our physical releases of established indie treasures and hidden gems, to our original publishing of games from devs both new and veteran.”

