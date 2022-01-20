News

Action Roguelite Have A Nice Death Enters Steam Early Access On March 8

by Marcus Stewart on Jan 20, 2022 at 09:30 AM

Have A Nice Death caught our attention when it burst onto the scene during the 2021 Game Awards thanks to its stylish hand-drawn presentation and equally slick-looking action. Thankfully, developer Magic Design Studios is ready to let players take Death for a whirl by annoucing the game will launch in Steam Early Access on March 8.

The game stars a very stressed-out Death whose underworld office has fallen into chaos thanks to his rambunctious employees running amok on Earth. Besides spoiling his vacation plans, this mayhem also upsets the balance of souls and that’s a big problem. Armed with your trusty scythe, you’ll have to keep your underlings in line the old-fashioned way.

The 2D game sports fast-paced hack n’ slash action where Death can wield over 30 different weapons. Since Death can’t die, success depends on completing stages repeatedly to earn better performance reviews to unlock new items. Death can also outfit itself with beneficial curses, though doing comes with a cost such as increasing enemy strength. 

Magic Design Studios plans to keep Have A Nice Death in Early Access for roughly one year, so we probably shouldn’t expect the full launch until 2023. The game will launch with several worlds and bosses available to conquer and the team will continue to add more content and fine-tune systems over the coming months.

Marcus Stewart
Marcus Stewart
Associate Editor
Marcus is an avid gamer, giant wrestling nerd, and a connoisseur of 90's cartoons and obscure childhood references. The cat's out of the bagel now!
Email Twitter

