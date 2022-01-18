News

Giant Dinosaurs Are Roaming Fortnite As Tilted Towers Returns

by Andrew Reiner on Jan 18, 2022 at 10:45 AM

The everchanging world of Fortnite received a significant update today. As the weather heats up and spring approaches, frozen sections of the game's map are thawing. One such area has melted to reveal the return of Titled Towers, a popular location filled with towers that was a part of Fortnite's first battle royale map.

The great thaw also has awakened new life in the form of giant dinosaurs called Klombos. These peaceful beasts are roughly the size of a bus and are roaming the world looking for things to eat, especially Klomberries. When they consume something, their color changes. You can interact with these beasts. Try running up a Klombos tail and see what happens when you reach the blowhole on its head. If you shoot a Klombo, it will attack you. That blowhole is also a weapon. So far, you can find two Klombos on the map – one to the northwest of the Daily Bugle and another to the west of Titled Towers.

In a few matches I played this morning, Titled Towers proved to be a popular destination with what seemed to be half of players descending upon it to see what has changed. You may want to arm yourself and shield up before landing at this fun spot. If you collect characters, you'll find two have been added to the game in slots 21 and 22.

More significant changes will likely be on the way to Fortnite in a few weeks, as The Foundation and Haven Masks battle pass rewards unlock in 16 days. The item shop also updates daily at 6 p.m. CT. It'll be interesting to see if Epic Games ties in any character skins and items with the return of Titled Towers. Maybe a Klombo trainer? We'll find out later today.

On
On
Off
Off
Andrew Reiner
Andrew Reiner
Editor-in-Chief
From weekly trips to arcades to owning every system that hit the market since the Atari 2600, Andrew has dedicated his life to video games.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Fortnitecover

Fortnite

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac, iOS, Android
Release Date:
July 25, 2017 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Mac), 
April 2, 2018 (iOS), 
June 12, 2018 (Switch), 
August 9, 2018 (Android), 
November 10, 2020 (Xbox Series X/S), 
November 12, 2020 (PlayStation 5)

Popular Content

Review
God of War Review – Reaching A Higher Summit

God Of War Review – Reaching A Higher Summit

interview
God Of War Devs Talk PC Release, Mod Support, And Playing With Keyboards

God Of War Devs Talk PC Release, Mod Support, And Playing With Keyboards

Feature
Aftermath Of Success: Stardew Valley, Darkest Dungeon, And Valheim

Aftermath Of Success: Stardew Valley, Darkest Dungeon, And Valheim

Review
Spelunky 2 Review – Enthralling Entropy

Spelunky 2 Review – Enthralling Entropy

News
Microsoft And Xbox Acquire Activision Blizzard

Microsoft And Xbox Acquire Activision Blizzard

Feature
Our Most Anticipated RPGs Of 2022

Our Most Anticipated RPGs Of 2022

News
Watch A Race Around Daytona In This New Gran Turismo 7 Footage

Watch A Race Around Daytona In This New Gran Turismo 7 Footage

News
Valve Steam Deck Looking To Hit Current Ship Dates

Valve Steam Deck Looking To Hit Current Ship Dates

super replay
Super Replay | Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Episode III

Super Replay | Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Episode III

Review
GTFO Review – The Great Escape

GTFO Review – The Great Escape