Disney And Tencent Announce A Mobile Avatar MMO Is In The Works

Ubisoft isn't the only publisher with its hands on the Avatar franchise. This weekend, Disney and Tencent unveiled plans to release Avatar: Reckoning, an MMO role-playing shooter slated for iOS and Android. Development duties are for Reckoning are being handled by Archosaur Games.

The press release announcing the title gives us some info on what to expect. "Avatar: Reckoning will transport players to never-before-seen parts of Pandora where they will meet new Na’vi clans fighting to defend their home, battle powerful RDA troops seeking to exploit the resources of the moon, and encounter spectacular alien creatures." Players will be able to take on challenges solo, co-op, or in "dynamic multiplayer matches." You'll level up and equip your Na'vi with weaponry throughout the story mode experience.

Avatar: Reckoning is being developed on Unreal Engine 4 and is set to release sometime this year.

The other adventure taking place on James Cameron's Pandora is Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, developed by Ubisoft's Massive Entertainment. Using the Snowdrop Engine that powers The Division 2, its debut trailer from last summer is a stunner. Go check out that footage to see how Ubi is translating the film franchise onto consoles and PC.