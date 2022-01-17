News

Awesome Games Done Quick Hits Event Donation Record

by John Carson on Jan 17, 2022 at 11:30 AM

Over the weekend, the yearly Awesome Games Done Quick speedrunning marathon concluded, breaking records along the way, including the amount of money the event has ever collected for charity during one event. 

Taking the top spot in donation totals for any Games Done Quick event, at the time of the marathon ended the grand donation sum clocked in at $3,416,729 with even more money sent in after the fact. The prior record sat around $3.1 million, with the new total handily surpassing that number.

Awesome Games Done Quick and its aptly-named summer event sibling Summer Games Done Quick are week-long stream marathons where speedrunners show off their quickest times to complete games and collect funds for a deserving charity. This year's AGDQ featured some very fun exhibitions of games like Yu-Gi-Oh! Forbidden Memories, a blindfolded run of Sekiro, Eternal Darkness (played for the first time at AGDQ), and Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade. Capping off the show was a 1 hour 21 minute "All Bosses" playthrough of Metal Gear Solid. Check out any of the runs from this past week at the Games Done Quick YouTube page.

Congratulations to the Prevent Cancer Foundation, the staff of Games Done Quick and runners involved in ADGQ, and those who donated for a great cause. If you're interested in bolstering the donation total even more, it looks like the AGDQ page is still accepting submissions.

On
On
Off
Off
John Carson
John Carson
Associate Editor
John likes to think of himself as a gaming Jack-of-all-trades. He'll give any game a shot just to know what it is. In his free time he can likely be found shuffling up Magic cards or trudging through an RPG.
Email Twitter

Popular Content

Review
Monster Hunter Rise Review – Runt Of The Litter

Monster Hunter Rise Review – Runt Of The Litter

Review
God of War Review – Reaching A Higher Summit

God Of War Review – Reaching A Higher Summit

interview
God Of War Devs Talk PC Release, Mod Support, And Playing With Keyboards

God Of War Devs Talk PC Release, Mod Support, And Playing With Keyboards

Review
Spelunky 2 Review – Enthralling Entropy

Spelunky 2 Review – Enthralling Entropy

News
Free-To-Play Battle Royale, My Hero Academia: Ultra Rumble, Announced

Free-To-Play Battle Royale, My Hero Academia: Ultra Rumble, Announced

Feature
Our Most Anticipated RPGs Of 2022

Our Most Anticipated RPGs Of 2022

News
Watch A Race Around Daytona In This New Gran Turismo 7 Footage

Watch A Race Around Daytona In This New Gran Turismo 7 Footage

News
Valve Steam Deck Looking To Hit Current Ship Dates

Valve Steam Deck Looking To Hit Current Ship Dates

super replay
Super Replay | Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Episode III

Super Replay | Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Episode III

News
New Pokémon Legends: Arceus Gameplay Preview Offers Best Look Yet At What This Game Actually Is

New Pokémon Legends: Arceus Gameplay Preview Offers Best Look Yet At What This Game Actually Is