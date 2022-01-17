Awesome Games Done Quick Hits Event Donation Record

Over the weekend, the yearly Awesome Games Done Quick speedrunning marathon concluded, breaking records along the way, including the amount of money the event has ever collected for charity during one event.

Taking the top spot in donation totals for any Games Done Quick event, at the time of the marathon ended the grand donation sum clocked in at $3,416,729 with even more money sent in after the fact. The prior record sat around $3.1 million, with the new total handily surpassing that number.

Awesome Games Done Quick and its aptly-named summer event sibling Summer Games Done Quick are week-long stream marathons where speedrunners show off their quickest times to complete games and collect funds for a deserving charity. This year's AGDQ featured some very fun exhibitions of games like Yu-Gi-Oh! Forbidden Memories, a blindfolded run of Sekiro, Eternal Darkness (played for the first time at AGDQ), and Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade. Capping off the show was a 1 hour 21 minute "All Bosses" playthrough of Metal Gear Solid. Check out any of the runs from this past week at the Games Done Quick YouTube page.

Congratulations to the Prevent Cancer Foundation, the staff of Games Done Quick and runners involved in ADGQ, and those who donated for a great cause. If you're interested in bolstering the donation total even more, it looks like the AGDQ page is still accepting submissions.