News

The Tomorrow Children's Relaunch Can Feature An Island Of Your Creation Via A New Contest

by Marcus Stewart on Jan 14, 2022 at 01:27 PM

Last November, Q-Games announced that its shuttered collaborative multiplayer game The Tomorrow Children would be rising from the grave. We still don't know when players will be able to resume building islands as unsettling doll-like characters, but players have a chance to contribute something new to the experience thanks to a new contest.

Q-Games' contest invites players to design an island of their own from scratch. You see, The Tomorrow Children is all about working alongside players to rebuild the world, known as The Void, after a neo-Soviet experiment goes awry. Landmasses take the form of islands and, to promote the game's spirit of contribution, one of these could be custom-made by you. 

No game development experience is necessary. If you have the imagination and some decent artistic chops, you're as qualified as any other entrant. Your concept can be a drawing, a 3D model, or whatever visual representation you prefer. There are some rules to note, which you can read in full here. The major stipulations are that the winners won't be paid for this, and they'll surrender claims to any intellectual rights their creation. Winners will be included in the game's credits, however. It probably goes without saying that designs featuring plagiarized elements or are overtly violent and/or sexual will be disqualified.

You can submit entries beginning today by visiting the contest's website. Submissions close on February 1, and Q-Games will announce the winners on July 15. Given that timeframe, it's likely The Tomorrow Children won't be relaunching during the first half of the year. We'll have to see if it makes it out again before the end of 2022 and if it will remain a PlayStation exclusive now that Q-Games has regained the rights. 

What do you think of this contest? Are you interested in entering? Let us know in the comments! 

On
On
Off
Off
Marcus Stewart
Marcus Stewart
Associate Editor
Marcus is an avid gamer, giant wrestling nerd, and a connoisseur of 90's cartoons and obscure childhood references. The cat's out of the bagel now!
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

The Tomorrow Childrencover

The Tomorrow Children

Platform:
PlayStation 4
Release Date:

Popular Content

Review
Monster Hunter Rise Review – Runt Of The Litter

Monster Hunter Rise Review – Runt Of The Litter

News
Pokémon Brilliant Diamond And Shining Pearl: Head To Snowpoint City For A Special Easter Egg Today

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond And Shining Pearl: Head To Snowpoint City For A Special Easter Egg Today

Review
God of War Review – Reaching A Higher Summit

God Of War Review – Reaching A Higher Summit

Review
Spelunky 2 Review – Enthralling Entropy

Spelunky 2 Review – Enthralling Entropy

News
Free-To-Play Battle Royale, My Hero Academia: Ultra Rumble, Announced

Free-To-Play Battle Royale, My Hero Academia: Ultra Rumble, Announced

PSA
Update: Dying Light 2 Main Story Lasts About 20 Hours

Update: Dying Light 2 Main Story Lasts About 20 Hours

interview
God Of War Devs Talk PC Release, Mod Support, And Playing With Keyboards

God Of War Devs Talk PC Release, Mod Support, And Playing With Keyboards

reader discussion
What Do You Think About The Riddler’s Look In The Batman?

What Do You Think About The Riddler’s Look In The Batman?

opinion
Why You Should Play More Yakuza Right Now

Why You Should Play More Yakuza Right Now

Feature
How Guerrilla Games Is Taking Aloy To New Places In Horizon Forbidden West

How Guerrilla Games Is Taking Aloy To New Places In Horizon Forbidden West