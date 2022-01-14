News

Dune: Spice Wars Devs Shed More Light On The Upcoming Strategy Game

by Marcus Stewart on Jan 14, 2022 at 09:00 AM

The reveal of Dune: Spice Wars was an unexpected treat during The Game Awards 2021. The upcoming game reunites the long-running (and newly relevant) sci-fi property with the genre it helped popularize: 4x strategy. Fans have patiently waited for more details about the game and got their wish thanks to a developer FAQ on the game’s Steam page.

Developer Shiro Games answered some common questions about the title. It clarifies that Spice Wars is a combination of 4x and real-time strategy elements that includes, among other things, base-building. The game has been developed from the ground up, meaning it won’t feature any elements from Shiro’s previous strategy game, Northgard. Maps will also be procedurally generated and sport a variety of unique traits players can tinker with. 

Shiro Games previously announced two playable factions: House Harkonnen and House Atreides. It plans to have two more factions at launch and a 5th house during Early Access. Shiro wants to remain faithful to the book series first and foremost, stating that houses that appeared in prior Dune games but not in the source materials, such as House Ordos, aren’t guaranteed to return in Spice Wars. 

Other nuggets include confirmation of multiplayer and plans to add a campaign at some point in Early Access. Shiro is also open to the idea of adding mod support depending on the level of demand. 

Dune: Spice Wars is slated to launch in PC Early Access sometime this year, but Shiro will be eyeing other platforms after launch, so don’t rule out an eventual console release.

Be sure to visit the full FAQ to see if your burning questions have been addressed. If they haven’t, don’t despair. Shiro Plans to provide additional gameplay updates throughout the coming months.

On
On
Off
Off
Marcus Stewart
Marcus Stewart
Associate Editor
Marcus is an avid gamer, giant wrestling nerd, and a connoisseur of 90's cartoons and obscure childhood references. The cat's out of the bagel now!
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Dune: Spice Warscover

Dune: Spice Wars

Platform:
PC
Release Date:
2022

Popular Content

Review
Monster Hunter Rise Review – Runt Of The Litter

Monster Hunter Rise Review – Runt Of The Litter

News
Pokémon Brilliant Diamond And Shining Pearl: Head To Snowpoint City For A Special Easter Egg Today

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond And Shining Pearl: Head To Snowpoint City For A Special Easter Egg Today

Review
Reaching A Higher Summit

God Of War Review – Reaching A Higher Summit

Review
Spelunky 2 Review – Enthralling Entropy

Spelunky 2 Review – Enthralling Entropy

News
Free-To-Play Battle Royale, My Hero Academia: Ultra Rumble, Announced

Free-To-Play Battle Royale, My Hero Academia: Ultra Rumble, Announced

PSA
Update: Dying Light 2 Main Story Lasts About 20 Hours

Update: Dying Light 2 Main Story Lasts About 20 Hours

reader discussion
What Do You Think About The Riddler’s Look In The Batman?

What Do You Think About The Riddler’s Look In The Batman?

opinion
Why You Should Play More Yakuza Right Now

Why You Should Play More Yakuza Right Now

Feature
How Guerrilla Games Is Taking Aloy To New Places In Horizon Forbidden West

How Guerrilla Games Is Taking Aloy To New Places In Horizon Forbidden West

Feature
Comparing Dying Light 2&#039;s Length To Other Notoriously Long Games

Comparing Dying Light 2's Length To Other Notoriously Long Games