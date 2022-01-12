PlayStation Releases Top Downloads Of 2021 And Sports Games Lead The Pack

PlayStation has released the top 20 PlayStation 5 downloads and PlayStation 4 downloads of 2021, and as you might expect, sports games took home the platinum trophy.

On the PS5, NBA 2K22 was the number one most-downloaded PS5 game in the U.S. and Canada in 2021 while in Europe, unsurprisingly, FIFA 22 took the top spot. Call of Duty: Vanguard was the number two game in both regions, which, while not necessarily surprising because Call of Duty games always sell well, it’s pretty wild that a game released in November was the number two most-downloaded game of the entire year.

Along those same lines, Among Us was the number six most-downloaded game of 2021 in the EU, despite releasing in December.

Here’s a full look at the top 10 PS5 games in the U.S. and Canada region:

NBA 2K22 Call of Duty: Vanguard Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Madden NFL 22 Battlefield 2042 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War MLB The Show 21 Resident Evil Village Far Cry 6

On the PS4 side of things, Grand Theft Auto V was the most-downloaded game in the U.S and Canada, while FIFA 22 also took home the top spot in the EU, much like its PS5 counterpart.

Here’s a full look at the top 10 PS4 downloads in 2021 in the U.S. and Canada:

Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Minecraft NBA 2K22 Call of Duty: Vanguard Madden NFL 22 NBA 2K21 Red Dead Redemption 2 MLB The Show 21 Mortal Kombat 11

The company also released the top 10 PSVR downloads for both regions and Beat Saber holds the number one spot in both the U.S. and Canada, and the EU.

Here’s the top 10 PSVR downloads in the U.S. and Canada:

Beat Saber Job Simulator Superhot VR Gorn Swordsman VR Creed Rise to Glory Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality The Walking Dead Onslaught

And finally, here are the top 10 most-downloaded free-to-play games on the PS5 and PS4 (combined) in the U.S. and Canada:

Fortnite Call of Duty: Warzone Rocket League Splitgate Apex Legends Genshin Impact Destiny 2 Rec Room Brawlhalla Rogue Company

Are there any games on these lists that surprised you? Let us know in the comments below!