News

It's Kirby's 30th Anniversary And There May Be Plans To Celebrate

by John Carson on Jan 12, 2022 at 12:30 PM

Not only did we get a solid release date for the next Kirby adventure today, but it's also time to celebrate the pink puffball's three decades of video games.

The Kirby Twitter account posted about the milestone this morning. The tweet reads, "2022 marks the 30th anniversary of the Kirby series! Please look forward to a variety of #Kirby30 activities coming soon." A prior tweet actually announced the anniversary in Japanese and shared a link to a "teaser site" with commemorative wallpapers to celebrate the occasion. A rough translation of the tweet states there may be other "goods and campaigns" coming down the line. For now, the adorable wallpapers are a great way to start Kirby's year.

Kirby's Dreamland was released in 1992 for the Game Boy, soon after becoming one of the must-have games for the handheld system, at least for me. Its easygoing platforming and whimsical stages and characters set the stage for Kirby's subsequent adventures on the NES, SNES, Nintendo 64, and so on. Here's a fun fact about the first game: its Japanese title, Hoshi no Kirby, translates to "Kirby of the Stars," which explains the absorbent hero's penchant for riding and coughing up stars.

What do you want to see from the Kirby 30th anniversary? Are there any lost or forgotten Kirby adventures you'd like to see collected for Switch or elsewhere? Let us know in the comments below!

On
On
Off
Off
John Carson
John Carson
Associate Editor
John likes to think of himself as a gaming Jack-of-all-trades. He'll give any game a shot just to know what it is. In his free time he can likely be found shuffling up Magic cards or trudging through an RPG.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Kirby and the Forgotten Landcover

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Platform:
Switch
Release Date:

Popular Content

Feature
The Version Of Bully 2 You&#039;ll Never Get To Play

The Version Of Bully 2 You'll Never Get To Play

review
Analogue Pocket Review – A Retro Handheld Marvel

Analogue Pocket Review – A Retro Handheld Marvel

Feature
Five RPGs You May Have Missed In 2021

Five RPGs You May Have Missed In 2021

Feature
What I’d Like To See In Persona 6

What I’d Like To See In Persona 6

PSA
Update: Dying Light 2 Main Story Lasts About 20 Hours

Update: Dying Light 2 Main Story Lasts About 20 Hours

reader discussion
What Do You Think About The Riddler’s Look In The Batman?

What Do You Think About The Riddler’s Look In The Batman?

News
Pokémon Brilliant Diamond And Shining Pearl: Head To Snowpoint City For A Special Easter Egg Today

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond And Shining Pearl: Head To Snowpoint City For A Special Easter Egg Today

News
Converse And Pokémon Team Up For Pikachu, Jigglypuff, Meowth Shoes And More

Converse And Pokémon Team Up For Pikachu, Jigglypuff, Meowth Shoes And More

opinion
Why You Should Play More Yakuza Right Now

Why You Should Play More Yakuza Right Now

Feature
How Guerrilla Games Is Taking Aloy To New Places In Horizon Forbidden West

How Guerrilla Games Is Taking Aloy To New Places In Horizon Forbidden West