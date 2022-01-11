Far: Changing Tides Arrives In Early March

Far: Changing Tides, the sequel to 2018’s Far: Lone Sails, has secured a release date, and it’s not too far (eh?) away. The meditative post-apocalyptic adventure sets sail on March 1.

Like its predecessor, Changing Tides tasks players with piloting and maintaining a large makeshift vessel, this time to explore a flooded world. Along the way, you’ll explore underwater cities and other vestiges of humanity while solving environmental puzzles in the ship or on foot. The adolescent protagonist can dive beneath the surface to recover scrap and other materials as well. Like in the first game, don’t be surprised if you grow attached to your ship as you constantly tinker with it in order to overcome new obstacles. A new release date trailer offers a fresh, albeit brief, look at what’s in store.

Far: Changing Tides will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC. You can read our review of the first game here.