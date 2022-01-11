Ezio's Assassin's Creed Adventures Coming To Switch In February

Ubisoft has announced Ezio Auditore's adventures will finally grace the Switch next month. Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection will be available for Nintendo's portable hybrid console on February 17.

The collection, which was originally released for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2016, features the Italian Renaissance trilogy starring the aforementioned Ezio Auditore. Included in the package are Assassin's Creed II, Assassin's Creed Brotherhood, and Assassin's Creed Revelations, all with enhanced visuals and now Switch-specific features. Other than the apparent new portability of these games, developer Virtuous has added support for HD Rumble, a touch screen interface, and an optimized HUD.

Check out the trailer above to see how the second generation of Assassin's Creed translates to the Switch. If it's looking like an offer you can't refuse, it'll only set you back $39.99. Otherwise, grab The Ezio Collection on PlayStation or Xbox if you can't wait a few weeks.

Which game of the Ezio trilogy is your favorite? Let us know in the comments!