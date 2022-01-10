News

Check Out Upcoming MMORPG Lost Ark In A New Introduction Trailer

by Daniel Tack on Jan 10, 2022 at 05:15 PM

Giant sprawling MMORPGs are a rarity these days compared to when it seemed like new options were available for players every week. Lost Ark has already had success in other regions, but the title will finally see a launch in North America next month after many years. In a nutshell, Lost Ark has a ton of features and mechanics that you’d expect in a traditional MMORPG like dungeons, raids, loot, crafting, home building, and more. So what’s the hook? It’s all tied together with stylish action combat, more akin to what you’d find in a modern ARPG like Diablo, Path of Exile, or Torchlight. Check out the trailer below to get a taste of what you can expect!

With various character classes to suit most traditional archetypes and years and years of content already online in other territories, Lost Ark has a blueprint for launching heavy and hard come February 11 on PC. We’ll have to see exactly what choices Amazon Games has made to many systems, especially monetization, but we won’t have long to wait. Are you looking forward to Lost Ark? Let us know in the comments!

Daniel Tack
Daniel Tack
Senior Editor
Daniel has been at Game Informer for seven years, specializing in multiplayer titles and PC games. When he's not speculating on the future of the industry, you can find him exploring vast online worlds — and probably streaming the experience.
