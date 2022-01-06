News

Far Cry 6's Pagan Min Roguelike DLC Set To Release Next Week

by Wesley LeBlanc on Jan 06, 2022 at 11:29 AM

Far Cry 6 was released last October, and while the base game offered dozens of hours of FPS action gameplay, Ubisoft upped the ante by committing to free content drops and three paid DLCs. 

Some of the free DLC includes Los Pollos Hermanos and Heisenberg outfits from Breaking Bad, while the first paid DLC, dubbed Vaas’ Insanity, gave players the chance to play as the infamous villain from Far Cry 3. Vaas’ Insanity was the first part of a villain-focused trilogy included in the Far Cry 6 season pass that costs $40. The second villainous DLC will star Far Cry 4’s Pagan Min, and now, Ubisoft announced that it’s coming next week. 

More specifically, it will go live on January 11. Like the Vaas experience before it and the forthcoming Joseph Seed DLC coming after it, this Pagan Min-focused episode called Pagan: Control is a rogue-like experience that sees the Troy Baker-voiced villain “struggling to escape the horrors of their own minds.” You will die a lot and retry a lot, Ubisoft promises. 

You begin with a pistol and must find new weapons and powers to progress through Pagan Min’s mind. You’ll be able to give this experience a go in five days on January 11. 

For more, read about the other DLC offerings you can expect in Far Cry 6, and then check out our thoughts on the game in Game Informer’s Far Cry 6 review. Read about the Vaas’ Insanity DLC after that. 

Are you excited for Pagan: Control? Let us know in the comments below!

On
On
Off
Off
Wesley LeBlanc
Wesley LeBlanc
Associate Editor
Wesley has been writing about games professionally for years. When he's not writing about games, he's playing them (hopefully). He desperately wants a PS5 patch for Bloodborne, too, and refuses to give up hope that one's on the way.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Far Cry 6cover

Far Cry 6

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, PC, Mac
Release Date:

Popular Content

News
[UPDATE] Epic Games Reveals Rewards For December Fortnite Login Issues

[UPDATE] Epic Games Reveals Rewards For December Fortnite Login Issues

DLC
Here&#039;s What Is In Halo Infinite&#039;s Shop This Week

Here's What Is In Halo Infinite's Shop This Week

Review
Persona 5 Strikers Review – A Powerful Other Self

Persona 5 Strikers Review – A Powerful Other Self

Review
Deep Rock Galactic Review – Off To Work We Go

Deep Rock Galactic Review – Off To Work We Go

impressions
Death Stranding Director&#039;s Cut Is Worth Another Trek Across America

Death Stranding Director's Cut Is Worth Another Trek Across America

Feature
What We Want From BioShock 4

What We Want From BioShock 4

News
Persona 5 Strikers, Deep Rock Galactic, and Dirt 5 Featured In January 2022 PlayStation Plus Lineup

Persona 5 Strikers, Deep Rock Galactic, and Dirt 5 Featured In January 2022 PlayStation Plus Lineup

Review
Dirt 5 Review – An Approachable And Exciting Off-Road Racer

Dirt 5 Review – An Approachable And Exciting Off-Road Racer

Feature
Top 10 Oculus Quest Games To Play Right Now

Top 10 Oculus Quest Games To Play Right Now

News
[UPDATE] Halo Infinite Lead Narrative Designer Leaving 343 Industries To Pursue New Opportunity

[UPDATE] Halo Infinite Lead Narrative Designer Leaving 343 Industries To Pursue New Opportunity