News

Hyrule Warriors: Age Of Calamity Surpasses 4 Million Units Shipped

by Wesley LeBlanc on Jan 05, 2022 at 11:13 AM

The musou genre is a long-spanning one with dozens of entries in it, but despite that, it has remained relatively niche in the grand scheme of things. 

However, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has helped buck that trend as Omega Force has revealed (on Twitter) that its Zelda musou, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, has shipped a whopping 4 million units since its release back in November of 2020. Of course, “shipped” is very different than “sold,” as this new statistic doesn’t necessarily indicate 4 million people have purchased the game, but manufacturers aren’t going to ship a game to storefronts when said storefronts have plenty in stock. 

So while Age of Calamity hasn’t sold 4 million units, it has likely sold millions, which must be exciting for Omega Force. The team had to pull off quite the feat to make it a success, as creating a prequel to Breath of the Wild, one of the most celebrated games of all time, is no easy task. Omega Force even went a step further and created an expansion pass for Age of Calamity that furthered the prequel story by adding in controllable guardians, new weapons, and a rideable motorcycle to use in-game. These expansions also brought a new “Apocalyptic” difficulty to the musou as well as new challenges in the Royal Ancient Lab, new enemies, and more. 

For more about Age of Calamity, read this feature on why Omega Force made this musou a prequel in the first place, and then check out our thoughts on the game in Game Informer’s Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity review

Have you played Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity? What did you think of it? Let us know in the comments below!

On
On
Off
Off
Wesley LeBlanc
Wesley LeBlanc
Associate Editor
Wesley has been writing about games professionally for years. When he's not writing about games, he's playing them (hopefully). He desperately wants a PS5 patch for Bloodborne, too, and refuses to give up hope that one's on the way.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamitycover

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity

Platform:
Switch
Release Date:

Popular Content

DLC
Here&#039;s What Is In Halo Infinite&#039;s Shop This Week

Here's What Is In Halo Infinite's Shop This Week

Review
Persona 5 Strikers Review – A Powerful Other Self

Persona 5 Strikers Review – A Powerful Other Self

Review
Deep Rock Galactic Review – Off To Work We Go

Deep Rock Galactic Review – Off To Work We Go

News
Persona 5 Strikers, Deep Rock Galactic, and Dirt 5 Featured In January 2022 PlayStation Plus Lineup

Persona 5 Strikers, Deep Rock Galactic, and Dirt 5 Featured In January 2022 PlayStation Plus Lineup

impressions
Death Stranding Director&#039;s Cut Is Worth Another Trek Across America

Death Stranding Director's Cut Is Worth Another Trek Across America

Feature
What We Want From BioShock 4

What We Want From BioShock 4

Review
Dirt 5 Review – An Approachable And Exciting Off-Road Racer

Dirt 5 Review – An Approachable And Exciting Off-Road Racer

News
Halo Infinite Player Wins More Than 100 Consecutive Free-For-All Matches

Halo Infinite Player Wins More Than 100 Consecutive Free-For-All Matches

News
[UPDATE] Halo Infinite Lead Narrative Designer Leaving 343 Industries To Pursue New Opportunity

[UPDATE] Halo Infinite Lead Narrative Designer Leaving 343 Industries To Pursue New Opportunity

News
Shin Megami Tensei V Becomes Best-Selling Entry In Franchise, Atlus Teases New Project

Shin Megami Tensei V Becomes Best-Selling Entry In Franchise, Atlus Teases New Project