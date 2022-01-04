News

Xbox And OPI Nail Polish Collaboration Unlocks Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5 Skins

by Wesley LeBlanc on Jan 04, 2022 at 04:11 PM

Microsoft has revealed a collaboration between Xbox and nail polish brand OPI and, as expected, each color is themed after something to do with Xbox. 

While the nail polishes and the colors they come in look quite nice, there’s another interesting aspect to this collaboration. Purchasing the Xbox-inspired Spring 2022 OPI Collection gets you exclusive in-game Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 content. Ride or shoot in style with the best-looking nails your controller has ever seen. 

As for the in-game content, the Xbox Wire blog post revealing this collaboration doesn’t exactly spell out what it is, but some pictures reveal that the collection gets you a Halo Infinite armor coating and what appears to be a skin for a car in Forza Horizon 5 (although it could be straight up an entire car). Here’s a look at both: 

“The full collection will be available at retail in the U.S. at ULTA when the partnership is announced and then globally starting in February where OPI products are sold,” the announcement reads. “With every qualifying purchase, U.S. fans can unlock hue-matched, in-game content for Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite starting February 1.” 

The blog also reveals a competition where players can possibly earn an Xbox Wireless Controller that matches an Xbox x OPI nail polish. More details can be found on the Xbox Wire post here. OPI’s nail lacquers will retail for $10.50 each and Infinite Shine colors will cost $13. There are two other OPI options as well – GelColor and Powder Perfection - but they’re only available via in-salon professional services only. 

Here are each of the polishes and the descriptions for them

  • Quest for Quartz: A shimmery rose quartz that will put you in the winner circle.
  • Pixel Dust: A shimmery mauve pink that will pixelate your world. 
  • Racing for Pinks: A crème rose that will rev your engine. 
  • Suzi is My Avatar: A creamy pink-nude that will give you virtual power.
  • Trading Paint: A crème apricot you’ll race to the finish for. 
  • Heart and Con-soul: A shimmery crimson red that takes nails to the next level. 
  • The Pass is Always Greener: Meet your matcha with this creamy pastel green. 
  • Sage Simulation: Get lost in a shimmery sage green simulation. 
  • You Had Me at Halo: A shimmery galactic blue that will give you sparkly stats.
  • Can’t CTRL Me: A shimmery robin’s egg blue that cannot be CTRL’d.
  • Achivement Unlocked: Unlock a world of color that’s lilac optimized. 
  • N00berry: Berry boost your nails with this deep crème purple. 

For even more details about this collection, head to the Xbox Wire blog post. After that, check out Game Informer’s Halo Infinite review and then read Game Informer’s Forza Horizon 5 review.

