News

Something Changed On Fortnite's Map Today

by Andrew Reiner on Jan 04, 2022 at 05:45 PM

Fortnite's shop updates every day at 4 p.m. CT with new skins, emotes, and gliders to acquire, but the game map often changes without warning. That happened again today in a small way. If you explore slightly to the northeast of Logjam Lumberyard, you'll find a new circular patch of dirt just beyond a hill. Investigating the scene reveals a large driller protected by IO guards at a landmark called Mole Team: Omega. That's right, the Imagined Order (better known as IO) is back and it appears they drilled through the island.

Odds are we'll see more IO troops on the island in the days and weeks ahead, likely culminating in a new story development. There's a chance it could tie into The Foundation unlockables countdown, which currently sits at 30 days.

If you want to check out the drilling site, make sure you bring a weapon, as IO will open fire the second they see you. Look for a tent and you'll find a large weapon cache. A launcher awaits on the far side of the dirt pile, so you should be able to make a quick getaway after getting the rare loot.

I can't wait to see where Epic goes with this next. We're still waiting for tornadoes and that strange six-legged purple monster to show up, but the arrival of IO is a nice surprise that should lead to a new antagonist showing up soon.

On
On
Off
Off
Andrew Reiner
Andrew Reiner
Editor-in-Chief
From weekly trips to arcades to owning every system that hit the market since the Atari 2600, Andrew has dedicated his life to video games.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Fortnitecover

Fortnite

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac, iOS, Android
Release Date:
July 25, 2017 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Mac), 
April 2, 2018 (iOS), 
June 12, 2018 (Switch), 
August 9, 2018 (Android), 
November 10, 2020 (Xbox Series X/S), 
November 12, 2020 (PlayStation 5)

Popular Content

DLC
Here&#039;s What Is In Halo Infinite&#039;s Shop This Week

Here's What Is In Halo Infinite's Shop This Week

Review
Persona 5 Strikers Review – A Powerful Other Self

Persona 5 Strikers Review – A Powerful Other Self

Review
Deep Rock Galactic Review – Off To Work We Go

Deep Rock Galactic Review – Off To Work We Go

News
Studio Creates Petition To Remake Original Mortal Kombat Trilogy, Reportedly Received Ed Boon’s Blessing Back In 2016

Studio Creates Petition To Remake Original Mortal Kombat Trilogy, Reportedly Received Ed Boon’s Blessing Back In 2016

News
Persona 5 Strikers, Deep Rock Galactic, and Dirt 5 Featured In January 2022 PlayStation Plus Lineup

Persona 5 Strikers, Deep Rock Galactic, and Dirt 5 Featured In January 2022 PlayStation Plus Lineup

Review
Dirt 5 Review – An Approachable And Exciting Off-Road Racer

Dirt 5 Review – An Approachable And Exciting Off-Road Racer

Feature
What We Want From BioShock 4

What We Want From BioShock 4

impressions
Death Stranding Director&#039;s Cut Is Worth Another Trek Across America

Death Stranding Director's Cut Is Worth Another Trek Across America

News
Halo Infinite Player Wins More Than 100 Consecutive Free-For-All Matches

Halo Infinite Player Wins More Than 100 Consecutive Free-For-All Matches

News
[UPDATE] Halo Infinite Lead Narrative Designer Leaving 343 Industries To Pursue New Opportunity

[UPDATE] Halo Infinite Lead Narrative Designer Leaving 343 Industries To Pursue New Opportunity