Play Resident Evil 2 And 3 Remakes In VR With New Mod, Village VR Mod In Early State

Capcom has returned the Resident Evil franchise to its horrifying roots in recent years (namely, Resident Evil 7 and Village), pitting players against grotesque creatures with the added heart-bursting benefits of a first-person perspective. The RE 2 and 3 Remakes are third-person experiences, but the high-quality graphics, tight action controls, and unkillable Mr. X and Nemesis create that same sense of dread that the latest entries are known for. The Remakes beg to be played in VR, and one great modder did just that.

According to Kotaku, praydog has been developing VR ports for both Remakes for quite some time. Modder praydog’s attention to detail is particularly striking as the full-motion controls make the games’ conventional weapons feel physical. Swinging the knife as rotting zombies fill the screen mimics the adrenaline-laced (and fantastic!) experience of Resident Evil 4 VR. You can even watch all the cutscenes in 3D, although this could break certain scenes in silly ways since the vanilla versions of the Remakes have fixed cameras.

The VR capabilities also mean that praydog translated the original games into first-person, making the remakes feel new. You can watch some gameplay (below) to see if you have the courage to download the mod. And, if you’d prefer just to hop right in, the downloads can be found over on GitHub, where praydog announced that Biohazard and Village VR mods are also in the works.

The modded Remakes are in good company, as the recent Resident Evil 4 VR on Oculus Quest was an impressive showcase too. Our very own Blake Hester reviewed the port and opined:

“RE4VR completely turned my relationship with a game I know better than most on its head. If you're a fan of RE4, have access to an Oculus Quest 2, and don't mind the morally and ethically questionable need to have a Facebook account to play an Oculus game, I can't recommend RE4VR enough. It's like breathing new life into an old, familiar feeling.”

Are you going to grab the Remake VR ports for yourself? Let us know what you think of the games in the comments!

[Source: Kotaku]