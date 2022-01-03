News

Persona 5 Strikers, Deep Rock Galactic, and Dirt 5 Featured In January 2022 PlayStation Plus Lineup

by Marcus Stewart on Jan 03, 2022 at 03:29 PM

Update, 12/31/21:

PlayStation announced earlier this week that Deep Rock Galactic, as well as Persona 5 Strikers and Dirt 5, will be the January 2022 PlayStation Plus titles, and now, new details about one of the games have been released. 

As first reported by VG247, Deep Rock Galactic will contain some PlayStation 5-exclusive features thanks to the console's DualSense controller. More specifically, the DualSense touchpad can be used to control the Terrain Scanner in-game. Plus, the controller's built-in speaker can be used by characters to tell you orders as if said characters are actually using a radio to communicate with you, as one might do when mining deep into an alien planet's terrain. 

For more about the game, check out Game Informer's Deep Rock Galactic review

The original story continues below...

Original Story, 12/29/21:

The first batch of PlayStation Plus games has been revealed. Are you a fan of Persona, arcade racing, and/or co-op experiences? If so, January looks to be your month.

Persona 5 Strikers headlines the month. This follow-up to the acclaimed Persona 5 launched in February and centers Joker and the gang embarking on a cross-country road trip. Developed by Dynasty Warriors maker Omega Force, gameplay shifts to frantic hack-n-slash action instead of the turn-based battles of its predecessor. You can read our positive review of Persona 5 Strikers here

Deep Rock Galactic is a beloved co-op shooter that has only been available on Xbox and PC. This marks the game’s debut on PS5/PS4. Up to four players play as dwarf miners under different classes to mine underground caverns for precious gems while battling giant alien bugs. Deep Rock Galactic’s fun blend of resource gathering and combat netted an 8.5 out of 10 review score from us, which you can read more about here

Lastly, Dirt 5 brings its brand of off-road racing to PS Plus. The latest installment in the long-running series boasts a choice-driven career mode, community-made courses, and tight arcade-style racing. To learn more about what Dirt 5 has to offer, check out our review

All three games arrive on January 4. If you haven’t already, don’t forget to grab December’s PS Plus games – Godfall: Challenger Edition, Mortal Shell, and Lego DC Super-Villains – before they make their exit.

On
On
Off
Off
Marcus Stewart
Marcus Stewart
Associate Editor
Marcus is an avid gamer, giant wrestling nerd, and a connoisseur of 90's cartoons and obscure childhood references. The cat's out of the bagel now!
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Persona 5 Strikerscover

Persona 5 Strikers

Platform:
PlayStation 4, Switch, PC
Release Date:
Deep Rock Galacticcover

Deep Rock Galactic

Platform:
PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:
May 13, 2020 (Xbox One, PC), 
January 4, 2022 (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4)
Dirt 5cover

Dirt 5

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, PC
Release Date:
November 6, 2020 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC), 
November 10, 2020 (Xbox Series X/S), 
November 12, 2020 (PlayStation 5), 
March 24, 2021 (Stadia)

Popular Content

Feature
The Version Of Bully 2 You&#039;ll Never Get To Play

The Version Of Bully 2 You'll Never Get To Play

Feature
The Top 10 Soulslike Games

The Top 10 Soulslike Games

News
Here Are Steam&#039;s Most-Played Games Of 2021

Here Are Steam's Most-Played Games Of 2021

News
Studio Creates Petition To Remake Original Mortal Kombat Trilogy, Reportedly Received Ed Boon’s Blessing Back In 2016

Studio Creates Petition To Remake Original Mortal Kombat Trilogy, Reportedly Received Ed Boon’s Blessing Back In 2016

GOTY 2021
Best MMO 2021 – New World

Best MMO 2021 – New World

Feature
Five RPGs You May Have Missed In 2021

Five RPGs You May Have Missed In 2021

News
Nintendo Reveals The Best-Selling Indie Games On Switch In 2021

Nintendo Reveals The Best-Selling Indie Games On Switch In 2021

News
Persona 5 Strikers, Deep Rock Galactic, and Dirt 5 Featured In January 2022 PlayStation Plus Lineup

Persona 5 Strikers, Deep Rock Galactic, and Dirt 5 Featured In January 2022 PlayStation Plus Lineup

News
Halo Infinite Player Wins More Than 100 Consecutive Free-For-All Matches

Halo Infinite Player Wins More Than 100 Consecutive Free-For-All Matches

News
The Tomb Raider Trilogy Is Free On The Epic Games Store

The Tomb Raider Trilogy Is Free On The Epic Games Store