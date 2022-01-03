Persona 5 Strikers, Deep Rock Galactic, and Dirt 5 Featured In January 2022 PlayStation Plus Lineup

Update, 12/31/21:

PlayStation announced earlier this week that Deep Rock Galactic, as well as Persona 5 Strikers and Dirt 5, will be the January 2022 PlayStation Plus titles, and now, new details about one of the games have been released.

As first reported by VG247, Deep Rock Galactic will contain some PlayStation 5-exclusive features thanks to the console's DualSense controller. More specifically, the DualSense touchpad can be used to control the Terrain Scanner in-game. Plus, the controller's built-in speaker can be used by characters to tell you orders as if said characters are actually using a radio to communicate with you, as one might do when mining deep into an alien planet's terrain.

For more about the game, check out Game Informer's Deep Rock Galactic review.

The original story continues below...

Original Story, 12/29/21:

The first batch of PlayStation Plus games has been revealed. Are you a fan of Persona, arcade racing, and/or co-op experiences? If so, January looks to be your month.

Persona 5 Strikers headlines the month. This follow-up to the acclaimed Persona 5 launched in February and centers Joker and the gang embarking on a cross-country road trip. Developed by Dynasty Warriors maker Omega Force, gameplay shifts to frantic hack-n-slash action instead of the turn-based battles of its predecessor. You can read our positive review of Persona 5 Strikers here.

Deep Rock Galactic is a beloved co-op shooter that has only been available on Xbox and PC. This marks the game’s debut on PS5/PS4. Up to four players play as dwarf miners under different classes to mine underground caverns for precious gems while battling giant alien bugs. Deep Rock Galactic’s fun blend of resource gathering and combat netted an 8.5 out of 10 review score from us, which you can read more about here.

Lastly, Dirt 5 brings its brand of off-road racing to PS Plus. The latest installment in the long-running series boasts a choice-driven career mode, community-made courses, and tight arcade-style racing. To learn more about what Dirt 5 has to offer, check out our review.

All three games arrive on January 4. If you haven’t already, don’t forget to grab December’s PS Plus games – Godfall: Challenger Edition, Mortal Shell, and Lego DC Super-Villains – before they make their exit.