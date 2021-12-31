SaGa Series Creator Hints At Possible Remaster, Remake, And New Game

SaGa series creator Akitoshi Kawazu has revealed that a remake, remaster, and a new game might be on the way.

First reported by Kotaku, Kawazu tweeted yesterday to thank SaGa fans for their support in 2021, teasing what 2022 might hold. According to Google’s translation service, Kawazu’s tweet also reveals some exciting game developments in the works.

“We will work on various things so that 2022 can also be supported,” Google’s translation of Kawazu’s tweet reads. “We will do our best not only to manage the service but also to remaster, remake, and produce new works so that we can deliver good news to everyone.”

It’s important to note that Google’s translation service is not always correct, sometimes missing some of the context that might be picked up on through a real translation from a translator, for example. With that being said, it’s tough to take this Google translation word-for-word, but the general gist seems apparent: Kawazu is teasing a remaster, a remake, and something “new.”

Kawazu is now an executive at Square Enix, but the SaGa series is still his pride and joy, as he developed the first way back in 1989 shortly after serving as a co-writer on Final Fantasy. The first SaGa game was called The Final Fantasy Legend in the West, but it was known as Makai Toushi SaGa in Japan, as noted by Kotaku. Since then, more than 15 SaGa games have been released, with 2019’s Imperial SaGa: Eclipse being the most recent in the franchise (if you don’t count SaGa Frontier Remastered, which was released this year).

Only time will tell if a remake, remaster, and new game are actually on the way, but nonetheless, it’s a good time to be a fan of Kawazu’s work. While waiting to (hopefully) learn more, read about why one Game Informer editor believes that the SaGa series’ willingness to be different is what makes it so special, and then check out this Game Informer interview where we talked to SaGa series producers about JRPGs, western capabilities, and more.

[Source: Kotaku]

