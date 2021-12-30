News

The Tomb Raider Trilogy Is Free On The Epic Games Store

by Blake Hester on Dec 30, 2021 at 12:11 PM

The Tomb Raider reboot trilogy is available for free on the Epic Games Store right now. Between now and January 6, 2022, you'll be able to grab the Game of the Year Edition of 2013's Tomb Raider, 2015's Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration, and the 2018 definitive edition of Shadow of the Tomb Raider.  

While the Tomb Raider trilogy is the biggest name in Epic's free library right now, there are several games currently being sold for up to half-off during the storefront's holiday sale. This includes Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Red Dead Redemption 2, Far Cry 6, and Cyberpunk 2077. 

If you're on the fence about whether or not you should pick up the new Tomb Raider games, check out our reviews. Here are handy links for Tomb Raider, Rise of the Tomb Raider, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Blake Hester
Blake Hester
Senior Associate Editor
Blake Hester has been writing about the video game industry since 2015. Before joining Game Informer he freelanced for outlets such as Polygon, Vice, USG, and Rolling Stone.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Shadow Of The Tomb Raidercover

Shadow Of The Tomb Raider

Platform:
PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, PC
Release Date:
Rise of the Tomb Raidercover

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Platform:
Xbox One, Xbox 360, Stadia
Release Date:
Tomb Raidercover

Tomb Raider

Platform:
PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, PC
Release Date:

