Breath Of The Wild Is The Greatest Game Ever Made, According To Japanese TV Audiences
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is the greatest game ever made, according to more than 50,000 people who voted in TV Asahi's recent poll to find out the 100 best games of all time. Thanks to Kotaku for the story.
On December 27, the Japanese TV channel ran a three-hour special revealing the ranking. The list was also posted on Twitter by user @MLZ0902.
Of the 100 games on the list, there are a few surprising stand-outs. Sucker Punch's Ghost of Tsushima snagged a spot, coming in at number 66, as did Minecraft, ranked number 20. Both versions of Persona 5 – the original base game and the expanded edition, Persona 5 Royal – were on the list in spots 42 and 93, respectively. What made Persona 5 better than Royal in the minds of those voting, it's unclear. Lastly, despite only being released last year in 2020, Animal Crossing: New Horizons was voted the fourth-best game of all time by TV Asahi's viewers.
Here's TV Asahi's full list (via Kotaku):
- 100. Persona 3
- 99. Pokémon Platinum
- 98. Persona 4
- 97. Super Mario World
- 96. Romance of the Three Kingdoms
- 95. Mother
- 94. Fire Emblem: Genealogy of the Holy War
- 93. Persona 5 Royal
- 92. Monster Hunter 4G
- 91. Street Fighter II
- 90. Final Fantasy VIII
- 89. Super Mario Galaxy 2
- 88. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword
- 87. Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate
- 86. Monster Hunter
- 85. Dragon Quest VI
- 84. Final Fantasy XI
- 83. Dragon Quest VII
- 82. The Legend of Mana
- 81. Dragon Quest Builders 2
- 80. The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask
- 79. Metal Gear Solid
- 78. Nobunaga’s Ambition
- 77. Mario Kart Wii
- 76. Kirby Air Ride
- 75. Animal Crossing: Wild World
- 74. Super Smash Bros. Brawl
- 73. Gran Turismo 4
- 72. Kirby Super Star
- 71. Dr. Mario
- 70. Monster Hunter World
- 69. Super Mario RPG
- 68. Pokémon X/Y
- 67. Bloodborne
- 66. Ghost of Tsushima
- 65. Suikoden
- 64. Pokémon Heart Gold and Soul Silver
- 63. Final Fantasy III
- 62. Xevious
- 61. Super Smash Bros.
- 60. Pokémon Black 2 and White 2
- 59. Dead by Daylight
- 58. Animal Crossing
- 57. Super Donkey Kong
- 56. Super Mario Galaxy
- 55. Yokai Watch 2
- 54. Dragon Quest VIII
- 53. Tales of the Abyss
- 52. The Legend of Zelda
- 51. Final Fantasy IV
- 50. Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire
- 49. Kingdom Hearts
- 48. Nier: Automata
- 47. Final Fantasy XIV
- 46. Dragon Quest II
- 45. Kirby’s Return to Dream Land
- 44. Dragon Quest X
- 43. Xenoblade
- 42. Persona 5
- 41. Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
- 40. Xenogears
- 39. Dark Souls III
- 38. Puyo Puyo
- 37. Final Fantasy IX
- 36. Pokémon Gold and Silver
- 35. Xenoblade 2
- 34. Final Fantasy V
- 33. Final Fantasy VI
- 32. Resident Evil
- 31. Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together
- 30. Apex Legends
- 29. Okami
- 28. Mother 2
- 27. Dragon Quest XI
- 26. Pokémon Black and White
- 25. Tetris
- 24. Pokémon Red and Green
- 23. Fire Emblem: Three Houses
- 22. Animal Crossing: New Leaf
- 21. Splatoon
- 20. Minecraft
- 19. Suikoden II
- 18. Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater
- 17. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
- 16. Kingdom Hearts II
- 15. Dragon Quest IV
- 14. Pokémon Sword and Shield
- 13. Undertale
- 12. Super Mario Kart
- 11. Pokémon Diamond and Pearl
- 10. Super Mario Bros. 3
- 9. Final Fantasy X
- 8. Chrono Trigger
- 7. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- 6. Dragon Quest III
- 5. Splatoon 2
- 4. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- 3. Final Fantasy VII
- 2. Dragon Quest V
- 1. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild
While we here at Game Informer haven't gone so far as to say Breath of the Wild is our pick for the greatest game ever made, we did award it our 2017 game of the year. Read our review, where we gave the game our highest review score possible, to find out why.