News

Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origins Has Exclusive Digital Pre-Order Missions

by Marcus Stewart on Dec 29, 2021 at 09:39 AM

If you’re excited to kill Chaos in Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origins, experiencing everything the adventure has to offer will require jumping through an extra hoop. Square Enix has announced that the game will feature additional, downloadable missions that won’t be available at launch. The catch? You can only get them by pre-ordering the game digitally. 

The missions in question are called Trials of the Dragon King, Wanderer of the Rift, and Different Future. There are no details on what they entail content-wise, only that they won’t be available to purchase separately. The only way to access them is via the Digital Deluxe Edition of the game, which runs for $89.99. This means that pre-ordering the physical edition does not include the extra missions, so fans on that side of the fence will be missing out. 

While tying DLC missions to pre-orders is nothing new, reading the replies to the embedded tweet shows that fans aren’t exactly pleased with this news. Those who have already thrown down cash on a physical pre-order (which has zero bonuses) are understandably up in arms. A few people who reserved the standard digital edition have reported an inability to upgrade to the Deluxe edition (on PlayStation at least). Since Square hasn’t divulged specifics of these missions, it’s unclear how vital they are to the game’s main narrative. One would assume they’re merely bonus missions that won’t impact the primary storyline, but Final Fantasy XV was semi-infamous for having glaring plot holes that were later filled in with DLC episodes. 

It's worth noting that pre-ordering any digital version of the game nets you early access to the game 72 hours ahead of launch, the Rebellion weapon, and Braveheart weapon/Lustrous shield. The Digital Deluxe Edition also tosses in a digital artbook/soundtrack. 

Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin launches March 18 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

What do you think about Square Enix locking mission content behind digital pre-orders? Let us know in the comments!

 

On
On
Off
Off
Marcus Stewart
Marcus Stewart
Associate Editor
Marcus is an avid gamer, giant wrestling nerd, and a connoisseur of 90's cartoons and obscure childhood references. The cat's out of the bagel now!
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Stranger Of Paradise Final Fantasy Origincover

Stranger Of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:

Popular Content

Feature
The Top 10 Games On Switch

The Top 10 Games On Switch

Feature
Best VR Games For Your Oculus Quest 2

Best VR Games For Your Oculus Quest 2

Feature
Horizon Forbidden West – Introducing The Mighty Slitherfang

Horizon Forbidden West – Introducing The Mighty Slitherfang

Feature
The Top 10 Xbox Series X Games

The Top 10 Xbox Series X Games

DLC
Mister Chief Joins The Fight! Here&#039;s What Is In Halo Infinite&#039;s Shop This Week

Mister Chief Joins The Fight! Here's What Is In Halo Infinite's Shop This Week

Column
The Best Board Games Of 2021

The Best Board Games Of 2021

review
Analogue Pocket Review – A Retro Handheld Marvel

Analogue Pocket Review – A Retro Handheld Marvel

Feature
Game Informer’s Ultimate Super Fun List: Top Trees In Gaming

Game Informer’s Ultimate Super Fun List: Top Trees In Gaming

GOTY 2021
Editor Top 10 Picks 2021

Editor Top 10 Picks 2021

Feature
The Best Games Set During The Holidays

The Best Games Set During The Holidays