Persona 5 Strikers, Deep Rock Galactic Among January PlayStation Plus Line-Up

The first batch of PlayStation Plus games has been revealed. Are you a fan of Persona, arcade racing, and/or co-op experiences? If so, January looks to be your month.

Persona 5 Strikers headlines the month. This follow-up to the acclaimed Persona 5 launched in February and centers Joker and the gang embarking on a cross-country road trip. Developed by Dynasty Warriors maker Omega Force, gameplay shifts to frantic hack-n-slash action instead of the turn-based battles of its predecessor. You can read our positive review of Persona 5 Strikers here.

Deep Rock Galactic is a beloved co-op shooter that has only been available on Xbox and PC. This marks the game’s debut on PS5/PS4. Up to four players play as dwarf miners under different classes to mine underground caverns for precious gems while battling giant alien bugs. Deep Rock Galactic’s fun blend of resource gathering and combat netted an 8.5 out of 10 review score from us, which you can read more about here.

Lastly, Dirt 5 brings its brand of off-road racing to PS Plus. The latest installment in the long-running series boasts a choice-driven career mode, community-made courses, and tight arcade-style racing. To learn more about what Dirt 5 has to offer, check out our review.

All three games arrive on January 4. If you haven’t already, don’t forget to grab December’s PS Plus games – Godfall: Challenger Edition, Mortal Shell, and Lego DC Super-Villains – before they make their exit.