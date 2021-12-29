News
Persona 5 Strikers

Persona 5 Strikers, Deep Rock Galactic Among January PlayStation Plus Line-Up

by Marcus Stewart on Dec 29, 2021 at 11:09 AM

The first batch of PlayStation Plus games has been revealed. Are you a fan of Persona, arcade racing, and/or co-op experiences? If so, January looks to be your month.

Persona 5 Strikers headlines the month. This follow-up to the acclaimed Persona 5 launched in February and centers Joker and the gang embarking on a cross-country road trip. Developed by Dynasty Warriors maker Omega Force, gameplay shifts to frantic hack-n-slash action instead of the turn-based battles of its predecessor. You can read our positive review of Persona 5 Strikers here

Deep Rock Galactic is a beloved co-op shooter that has only been available on Xbox and PC. This marks the game’s debut on PS5/PS4. Up to four players play as dwarf miners under different classes to mine underground caverns for precious gems while battling giant alien bugs. Deep Rock Galactic’s fun blend of resource gathering and combat netted an 8.5 out of 10 review score from us, which you can read more about here

Lastly, Dirt 5 brings its brand of off-road racing to PS Plus. The latest installment in the long-running series boasts a choice-driven career mode, community-made courses, and tight arcade-style racing. To learn more about what Dirt 5 has to offer, check out our review

All three games arrive on January 4. If you haven’t already, don’t forget to grab December’s PS Plus games – Godfall: Challenger Edition, Mortal Shell, and Lego DC Super-Villains – before they make their exit.

Marcus Stewart
Marcus Stewart
Associate Editor
Marcus is an avid gamer, giant wrestling nerd, and a connoisseur of 90's cartoons and obscure childhood references. The cat's out of the bagel now!
Products In This Article

Persona 5 Strikerscover

Persona 5 Strikers

Platform:
PlayStation 4, Switch, PC
Release Date:
Deep Rock Galacticcover

Deep Rock Galactic

Platform:
PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:
May 13, 2020 (Xbox One, PC), 
January 4, 2022 (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4)
Dirt 5cover

Dirt 5

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, PC
Release Date:
November 6, 2020 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC), 
November 10, 2020 (Xbox Series X/S), 
November 12, 2020 (PlayStation 5), 
March 24, 2021 (Stadia)

